Breaking News
South Mumbai resident wins 40-year battle against city police
Mumbai: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde gets a feel of shaky wheels
Survey finds 45 per cent of Mumbai children are overweight
Mumbai: Housing society accused of dumping strays in Aarey colony, two pups dead
Mumbai: BMC to set up dedicated war room to monitor nullah desilting operations
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > BJP holds key meet to discuss organisational reshuffle national presidents election

BJP holds key meet to discuss organisational reshuffle, national president's election

Updated on: 17 April,2025 08:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

In addition to deliberating on the national leadership, the meeting also focused on organisational changes at the state level

BJP holds key meet to discuss organisational reshuffle, national president's election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
BJP holds key meet to discuss organisational reshuffle, national president's election
x
00:00

An important meeting of top BJP leadership was held on Wednesday in Delhi regarding the party's organisational elections, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting, held at the Prime Minister's residence, was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP's National General Secretary (Organisation), BL Santosh.


Discussions centred around the upcoming election for the BJP's National President. According to party sources, the announcement regarding the election could be made within a week. In addition to deliberating on the national leadership, the meeting also focused on organisational changes at the state level.


Sources said that the names of new state BJP presidents for states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh were discussed. The party may announce around half a dozen state unit presidents in the next two to three days. The organisational reshuffle is expected to have a significant impact on the BJP's electoral strategy ahead of upcoming polls.


"The election process for choosing the BJP's national president could begin any time after April 20," the party sources said. The election for the National President was supposed to take place in January. However, with April halfway through, it remains pending. Party insiders believe that the delay is due to the careful selection of a leader who can further strengthen the organisation.

JP Nadda, who has been serving as the BJP National President since January 2020, had his term extended beyond the three-year limit to ensure a smooth transition and proper preparation for the next leadership phase. According to the BJP constitution, the term of the National President is generally three years, elected through consensus within the party.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

narendra modi PM Modi amit shah rajnath singh India news national news new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK