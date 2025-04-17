After the massive success of 'Jaat', starring Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Saiyami Kher, and Regena Cassandrra, and directed by Gopichand Malineni, the makers are thrilled to announce the sequel, 'Jaat 2', starring Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol

A week after the release of Jaat in theatres, leading man Sunny Deol has confirmed that he will be returning to the big screen with a powerful new mission in "Jaat 2'. The film will be directed by Gopichand Malineni who also directed the first part. Details about the cast of the sequel has not been revealed.

Sunny Deol announces Jaat 2

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram handle to announce 'Jaat 2', where he is all set to reprise his titular character in the highly anticipated sequel. Sharing the poster, Sunny wrote in the caption, “#Jaat on to a New Mission!#Jaat2.” The poster also highlighted the names of producers Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad, with Mythri Movie Makers continuing to support the sequel. While Sunny Deol's return has been confirmed, no further cast announcements have been made yet.

About Jaat

'Jaat', which was Sunny Deol's first pan-India action film, also marked the Hindi directorial debut of Gopichand Malineni. The movie features Randeep Hooda as the main antagonist, with a supporting cast that includes Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles. While the film garnered mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, audiences have largely applauded its high-octane action sequences and the powerful performances by both Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda.

The action-drama Sunny Deol's first on-screen partnership with Randeep Hooda. The film hit theaters on April 10.

Speaking about the film, Sunny Deol had earlier said, “This journey of this film had begun during Gadar 2. We all were very excited about it, we were about to start a beautiful film, and after following many directors, Gopi agreed to do the film. We met in Goa, and he said he would direct the film and had another story to narrate. He narrated to me the story of "Sorry Bol" (laughs). And with 'sorry, sorry, sorry,' he pulled me into the entire film and story, and this is how we made 'Jaat.'

Jaat day 1 collection

Jaat fell just short of breaking into double digits, earning ₹9.5 crore on day one. While the film did not face any direct clash in the Hindi belt, Thursday also saw the release of several South Indian films, including the Ajith-starrer Good Bad Ugly. According to Sacnilk.com, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.89% on Thursday, April 10, 2025. The film received largely positive reviews, and the buzz should help at the box office.