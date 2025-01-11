Breaking News
Updated on: 11 January,2025 12:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Nadkarni | mailbag@mid-day.com

In a shocking incident, two armed men robbed Mayank Jewellers in Vasai, stealing gold worth Rs 40 lakh. The injured shop owner is recovering, and police investigations are underway to apprehend the culprits.

Pic/Hanif Patel

In a shocking incident, Mayank Jewellers in Vasai's Kaul Heritage City, Agarwal & Dosti Complex, became the target of a daring robbery on Friday night. Two armed men looted 50 tolas of gold, valued at approximately ₹40 lakh, around 9:15 PM, leaving the local community shaken.


The incident


The shop owner, Ratanlalji Sanghvi, was in the process of closing the store and securing jewellery in the locker when two men arrived on a motorbike. One wore a helmet, while the other concealed his identity with a mask. The duo forced their way into the shop and brandished a gun to intimidate Sanghvi.


When Sanghvi resisted their attempts, the robbers struck him on the head with the butt of the gun, injuring him in the process. The attackers then opened the safe and made away with 15 to 20 jewellery boxes, containing a significant amount of gold.

The Vasai police have launched a full-scale investigation and deployed six crime branch teams to track down the culprits. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pournima Shringi-Chougule addressed the media, stating, “We are actively investigating the case and are confident of apprehending the culprits soon.”

The police are also analysing CCTV footage from the area and gathering leads to expedite the resolution of the case.

Ratanlalji Sanghvi, who sustained injuries during the robbery, has been admitted to Cardinal Gracious Hospital in Vasai. Doctors have reported that his condition is stable, and he is recovering well.

Mayank Jewellers is run by Ratanlalji and his son, Manish Sanghvi. On the night of the incident, Manish was away on work, leaving his father to manage the store alone. Speaking about the incident, Ratanlalji’s younger son, Abhilesh Sanghvi, said, “We are cooperating with the police and are hopeful for a quick resolution to this unfortunate incident.”

