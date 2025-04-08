Rookie opener Priyansh Arya lived up to the hype with a breathtaking maiden IPL century, lifting Punjab Kings to a commanding 219/6 against Chennai Super Kings

Priyansh Arya (Pic: iplt20/bcci)

Punjab Kings secured an 18-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, powered by a sensational maiden century from rookie opener Priyansh Arya on Tuesday. The 24-year-old left-hander from Delhi, who first grabbed headlines after smashing six sixes in an over in a local league, announced himself on the big stage with a stunning display of power-hitting.

This is Punjab Kings' third win of the season and first at home. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings suffered their fourth consecutive defeat. With SRH, CSK, and MI struggling, the trio now find themselves languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table.

PBKS vs CSK: Recap from the first innings

With PBKS reeling at 83/5 inside eight overs, Arya engineered a remarkable turnaround, scoring 103 off just 42 balls, peppered with seven boundaries and nine sixes. His innings marked not only a personal milestone but also the highest team total ever recorded at the venue.

The fightback was bolstered by Shashank Singh, who remained unbeaten on 52 off 36 balls, and Marco Jansen, who chipped in with a valuable 34 off 19* down the order, ensuring Punjab ended on a high.

Coming into the game under pressure after two failures, Arya set the tone early, dispatching Khaleel Ahmed over point for six in style. A known lover of straight sixes, Arya seems to have expanded his range under the mentorship of head coach Ricky Ponting, who had spoken highly of him before the season. Arya’s shot selection square of the wicket, particularly against Matheesha Pathirana—off whom he smashed three consecutive sixes—was a standout.

His century came in the 13th over, off a mishit that went for four toward third man, but the buildup was filled with authority and flair. He also took veteran Ravichandran Ashwin to task, hitting three sixes off him, one of which narrowly escaped a fielder at the boundary.

Shashank carried the momentum forward, greeting Noor Ahmed with a towering six, while CSK’s bowlers struggled throughout. Ashwin conceded 48 runs in four overs, while Pathirana leaked 52, summing up an off day for CSK’s bowling unit.