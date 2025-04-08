Breaking News
IPL News
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya hits fastest ton vs CSK, second-fastest by an Indian in IPL

Updated on: 08 April,2025 09:02 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
mid-day online correspondent |

The 23-year-old became only the eighth uncapped player, and the seventh from India, to notch up an IPL century

Photo: iplt20/bcci

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya hits fastest ton vs CSK, second-fastest by an Indian in IPL
Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya delivered a jaw-dropping performance in the IPL 2025 showdown against Chennai Super Kings, hammering the fastest-ever century by an uncapped player in IPL history.


Arya reached the landmark in just 39 balls at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur (New Chandigarh) on Tuesday. The 23-year-old thus became only the eighth uncapped player, and the seventh from India, to notch up an IPL century.


Notably, his whirlwind knock is now also the second-fastest by an Indian in IPL history, only behind Yusuf Pathan’s legendary 37-ball hundred for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in 2010. Additionally, Arya’s ton stands as the quickest ever scored against Chennai Super Kings.


Priyansh Arya’s career stats beyond IPL

Arya’s explosive rise isn’t without context. The left-handed batter first turned heads in the Delhi Premier League, where he hit six sixes in a single over and dominated the tournament with over 600 runs in just 10 games.

With a base price of INR 30 lakh, Arya had triggered a fierce bidding war. Eventually, Punjab Kings bagged the Delhi talent for INR 3.8 crore, holding off stiff competition from Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He made his IPL debut earlier this season against Gujarat Titans and has so far featured in just 11 T20 matches in his young career.

Fastest centuries in IPL history

  • 30 balls – Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, 2013
  • 37 balls – Yusuf Pathan (RR) vs MI, 2010
  • 38 balls – David Miller (KXIP) vs RCB, 2013
  • 39 balls – Travis Head (SRH) vs RCB, 2024
  • 39 balls – Priyansh Arya (PBKS) vs CSK, 2025

IPL centuries by uncapped players

  • 124 – Yashasvi Jaiswal (2023)
  • 120* – Paul Valthaty (2011)
  • 115 – Shaun Marsh (2008)
  • 114* – Manish Pandey (2009)
  • 112* – Rajat Patidar (2022)
  • 103 – Prabhsimran Singh (2023)
  • 101* – Devdutt Padikkal (2021)
  • 103 – Priyansh Arya (2025)

