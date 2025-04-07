Jaya Bachchan was caught on camera snapping at a fan for recording her during Manoj Kumar's prayer meet, sparking mixed reactions online. The incident occurred as celebrities gathered to pay tribute to the late actor, who passed away at 87

Actress and Member of Parliament Jaya Bachchan's temper is not new. The veteran actress has never shied away from speaking her mind or reprimanding people when she feels it is necessary. On Sunday, the actress was seen at the prayer meet of late Bollywood star Manoj Kumar. A video from the event featuring Jaya Bachchan has gone viral on social media, where she can be seen getting upset with a fan for recording her.

Jaya Bachchan gets angry at fan

In the video, Jaya Bachchan is seen standing at the venue among other attendees when she feels a tap on her shoulder. She turns around to find an elderly woman dressed in a green saree. The lady’s touch seems to have startled Jaya, who turns back and firmly holds the woman’s hand, pulling it aside. Then, Jaya notices a man—likely the elderly woman’s husband—recording the moment on his phone. Clearly irritated, she says something to him before walking away.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with netizens sharing their views on the incident. While some defended Jaya, stating that it was inappropriate to record at a prayer meet without consent, others felt the actress was rude in her response.

Manoj Kumar's prayer meet

A prayer meeting for legendary actor Manoj Kumar, who passed away on April 4 at the age of 87, was held on Sunday evening. Organized by his family to honor his memory, the gathering was attended by several Bollywood celebrities who came to pay their respects.

Jaya Bachchan arrived solo for the service, which was also attended by stars like Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Prem Chopra, Rakesh Roshan, and others.

Manoj Kumar was cremated with state honors at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Saturday. The funeral was attended by several prominent Bollywood figures, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan, and Arbaaz Khan.

The legendary actor and filmmaker passed away at 4:03 a.m. on April 4 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Kumar became an iconic figure in Indian cinema, especially in the 1960s and 1970s.The actor was affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his iconic roles in patriotic films such as Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed. In addition to his acting career, Kumar made significant contributions as a director and producer.