Picture Courtesy/Dharmendra's Instagram account

Listen to this article Dharmendra pens emotional post for late actor Manoj Kumar: 'Mere yaar tere saath bita har pal...' x 00:00

In fond memory of legendary actor Manoj Kumar, veteran star Dharmendra on Saturday took a stroll down memory lane and shared a vintage picture with the 'Kranti' star.

The throwback picture shows the two stars sharing smiles.

In his caption, Dharmendra mentioned that he will always remember the moments spent with Manoj Kumar.

"Manoj , mere Yaar Tere saath beta har pal bahut yaad ayega," he captioned the post.

Dharmendra also paid a visit to Manoj Kumar's residence after he learned about his demise.

Manoj Kumar was cremated with state honours at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Saturday.The funeral was attended by prominent Bollywood figures, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan, and Arbaaz Khan.

The legendary actor and filmmaker passed away at 4:03 am on April 4 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after a prolonged illness.

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Kumar became an iconic figure in Indian cinema, especially in the 1960s and 1970s.

The actor was affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his iconic roles in patriotic films such as Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed.In addition to his acting career, Kumar made significant contributions as a director and producer.

His directorial debut Upkar (1967) won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film.

