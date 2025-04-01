In a video shared by the paparazzi, Bollywood actor Dharmendra can be seen wearing a printed shirt, a black hat, and an eye patch on his face following the surgery

Dharmendra Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Dharmendra undergoes eye surgery, veteran superstar says, ‘I’m very strong’ in viral video x 00:00

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who turned 89 last year, was spotted on Tuesday after undergoing eye surgery in Mumbai. In a video shared by the paparazzi, the He-Man of Indian cinema can be seen wearing a printed shirt, a black hat, and an eye patch on his face. Speaking to the media outside the hospital, he said, "Abhi bohot dum hai, abhi bhi bohot jaan hai... Meri aankh mein graft hua hai (I'm still very strong and have a lot of life left in me. I had an eye graft surgery). Love you audience. I'm strong.” Watch the clip below.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Dharmendra’s personal life

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953, when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from Sunny and Bobby, Dharmendra also has daughters, Vijeta and Ajeita, with his first wife.

He later tied the knot with Hema Malini in 1980. The couple has stood strong, hand-in-hand, turning their marriage into one of the most successful celebrity weddings in Bollywood. Dharmendra and Hema appeared in films like The Burning Train, Sholay, Raja Jani, Baghavat, Dharm Aur Qanoon, Do Dishayen, and many more.

The duo shared two daughters, actor Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, and also have five grandchildren. Esha and her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani are parents to two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. Ahana is married to Vaibhav Vohra and has three children: a son, Darien, and twin daughters, Astraia and Adea.

Dharmendra’s Bollywood journey

With his undeniable charm, rugged looks, and versatile performances, Dharmendra became a favourite of audiences from all walks of life. For more than six decades, the star has delivered memorable films in various genres, making him one of the most revered names in the history of Hindi cinema. Some of his iconic films include Sholay, Rakhwala, Anupama, Chupke Chupke, and The Burning Train, to name a few.

The actor was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He is set to appear next in a war drama titled Ikkis. Dharmendra will share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the film.

Dharmendra will also be seen in director Anil Sharma's next, Apne 2, opposite Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol.