Dhamendra has lived his life audaciously without fear in the world. Today we look back at a time when the actor opened up about his drinking habits on a public show

Dharmendra

Listen to this article When Dharmendra revealed why he could not quit drinking: 'Mera liver bahot strong hai!' x 00:00

If you had to sum up veteran actor Dharmendra in one word, would it be anything but ‘vivacious’? The Sholay star, who loves life, is open about his fondness for drinking and has talked about having drinks between shots in his younger days.

Dharmendra on his drinking habits

When Dharmendra was asked on Aap Ki Adalat why he couldn't stop drinking, he said it was because he has an extreme personality. “Beech mein 6 mahine ke liye chor deta tha, badminton khelta aur sweat out karta tha aur phir shuru ho jata hoon. Main thoda extremists hoon (I would stop drinking for 6 months, play badminton, sweat it out and then go back to drinking again),” he had shared.

Dharmendra shared a funny memory from the set of his film Aag Hi Aag. He recalled a time when his co-star Moushumi Chatterjee caught him drinking chilled beer. “Beer peene ka dil kiya dopahar ko" (One afternoon, I felt like having a beer) Dharmendra said. “I asked them to make it frothy so it would look like lassi.” When Moushumi saw him drinking, she asked, “Dharmendra, what are you having?” Dharmendra lied and said it was lassi, but she knew he was lying and asked for a taste. He laughed and admitted it was beer, adding, “Beer peene se kuch nahin hota.”

Dharmendra also revealed that he used to sneak beers from the cameraman on the set of Sholay. “Our cameraman, Jim, always had 5-6 bottles of beer with him. I would sit behind him and secretly drink from his stash. When the production team told him he had drunk 12 bottles, he was confused and said, ‘How did that happen? I don’t know!’ One day he caught me in the act. You should enjoy life,” he laughed. When he was called the biggest drinker in Bollywood, he responded, "Mera liver bahot strong hai!”

Work front:

Dharmendra is known for working in different genres including romance, action, and comedy. He has given several hits including 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke', 'Aankhen', 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke' and 'Anupama'.

Dharmendra was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. He will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis'. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will be released on January 10, 2025.

(With inputs from ANI)