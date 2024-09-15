Hema Malini took to her photo-sharing platform and shared some pictures with Hindu Mahagurus and stalwarts who were part of the 10-day auspicious event

Hema Malini performed the 'Ganga Dance Ballet' on the shores of the Ganga River in Haridwar, with the aim of promoting river cleanliness. However, the actress is now being heavily trolled for her efforts. The Dream Girl of Bollywood took to her photo-sharing platform and shared some pictures with Hindu Mahagurus and stalwarts who were part of the 10-day auspicious event.

The ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ fame actress also wrote a caption that read, “I had the honour and privilege of presenting the ballet ‘Ganga’ in hallowed Haridwar in the presence of the well-known and much-respected Hindu sages and stalwarts—Maha Mandaleshwar Shri Avdeshanand ji, Yoga guru Shri Ramdev ji, and Shri Chidanand Saraswathi ji of Rishikesh.”

“The show was part of a 10-day festival beautifully curated and organised by Anant Vibhushit Shri Shri 1008 Mahamandaleshwar Ma Santoshi ji and was a huge success,” Hema concluded.

As soon as the news came out, netizens started calling her out for not doing something more effective as a politician to save the river from pollution. One user wrote, “Sometimes you don’t need to search for comedy; it’s directly thrown at your face by these kinds of politicians.” Another added, “Ye sab karne se Ganga river clean thodi hone wali hai.” A third commented, “Hema is a Member of Parliament for Mathura, which has one of the dirtiest rivers, the Yamuna. But she will dance to create awareness about the Ganga instead of actually working towards cleaning those rivers. So a 75-year-old woman dancing will melt people's hearts, and they will stop polluting the river and start the cleaning process? This is the level of an average public representative.” “Ek baar majdoor lagaake try kar lete?” another said.

About Hema Malini's work front

Hema Malini made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film 'Idhu Sathiyam.' She got her first break as a lead in 'Sapno Ka Saudagar' and went on to feature in numerous Hindi films, frequently opposite Dharmendra, whom she married in 1980. In 1977, Hema starred in a film titled 'Dream Girl,' which also earned her that iconic title.