Breaking News
Vaishnaw takes Mumbai local train, discusses major infra upgrades
Government renames Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram
Foundation of democracy still strong: Sharad Pawar on Kejriwal's bail
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Eid-E-Milad, check details
PM Awas Yojana: 12k houses to be built for dabbawalas, cobblers, says Fadnavis
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ek baar majdoor lagaake try kar lete Netizens call out Hema Malini for performing Ganga Dance Ballet to promote river cleanliness

‘Ek baar majdoor lagaake try kar lete’: Netizens call out Hema Malini for performing 'Ganga Dance Ballet' to promote river cleanliness

Updated on: 15 September,2024 07:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Hema Malini took to her photo-sharing platform and shared some pictures with Hindu Mahagurus and stalwarts who were part of the 10-day auspicious event

‘Ek baar majdoor lagaake try kar lete’: Netizens call out Hema Malini for performing 'Ganga Dance Ballet' to promote river cleanliness

In Pic: Hema Malini performs Ganga dance ballet

Listen to this article
‘Ek baar majdoor lagaake try kar lete’: Netizens call out Hema Malini for performing 'Ganga Dance Ballet' to promote river cleanliness
x
00:00

Hema Malini performed the 'Ganga Dance Ballet' on the shores of the Ganga River in Haridwar, with the aim of promoting river cleanliness. However, the actress is now being heavily trolled for her efforts. The Dream Girl of Bollywood took to her photo-sharing platform and shared some pictures with Hindu Mahagurus and stalwarts who were part of the 10-day auspicious event.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)




Hema Malini's post regarding 'Ganga Dance Ballet'

The ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ fame actress also wrote a caption that read, “I had the honour and privilege of presenting the ballet ‘Ganga’ in hallowed Haridwar in the presence of the well-known and much-respected Hindu sages and stalwarts—Maha Mandaleshwar Shri Avdeshanand ji, Yoga guru Shri Ramdev ji, and Shri Chidanand Saraswathi ji of Rishikesh.”

“The show was part of a 10-day festival beautifully curated and organised by Anant Vibhushit Shri Shri 1008 Mahamandaleshwar Ma Santoshi ji and was a huge success,” Hema concluded.

Netizens call out Hema Malini for performing 'Ganga Dance Ballet'

As soon as the news came out, netizens started calling her out for not doing something more effective as a politician to save the river from pollution. One user wrote, “Sometimes you don’t need to search for comedy; it’s directly thrown at your face by these kinds of politicians.” Another added, “Ye sab karne se Ganga river clean thodi hone wali hai.” A third commented, “Hema is a Member of Parliament for Mathura, which has one of the dirtiest rivers, the Yamuna. But she will dance to create awareness about the Ganga instead of actually working towards cleaning those rivers. So a 75-year-old woman dancing will melt people's hearts, and they will stop polluting the river and start the cleaning process? This is the level of an average public representative.” “Ek baar majdoor lagaake try kar lete?” another said.

About Hema Malini's work front

Hema Malini made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film 'Idhu Sathiyam.' She got her first break as a lead in 'Sapno Ka Saudagar' and went on to feature in numerous Hindi films, frequently opposite Dharmendra, whom she married in 1980. In 1977, Hema starred in a film titled 'Dream Girl,' which also earned her that iconic title.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hema malini bollywood Entertainment News Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK