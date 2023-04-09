Hema Malini: Author-backed roles still reserved for male actors

Eager to foray into OTT world, Hema Malini laments that female actors don’t get tailor-made roles even today

Hema Malini. Pic/PTI

In a career spanning over five decades, Hema Malini has built a vast filmography. The veteran actor is no stranger to television either, having fronted shows like Noopur, Yug, Jai Mata Ki, and Kamini Damini. However, at a time when actors are jumping on the OTT bandwagon, she has yet to set foot in the world of digital entertainment. What is she waiting for? An exciting role, she says. “As an artiste, I would always want to do exciting projects. I will never say no to acting as it’s my passion,” she says.

The OTT boom has brought with it unconventional stories, and well-rounded roles. It has also led to better roles for female actors. However, Malini disagrees. “Where are the opportunities today? Even today, author-backed roles are not found for actresses; they are reserved for male actors. Mr Amitabh Bachchan gets such great roles even now, they are written specially for him. But such special roles have not been written for actresses till today. If someone can write a [tailor-made] role keeping me in mind, it would be nice. I think I too am capable of performing well,” smiles the senior actor, who was last seen in Ramesh Sippy’s romantic comedy, Shimla Mirchi (2020).

Her peer Sharmila Tagore forayed into digital entertainment last month with the acclaimed Gulmohar. Closer home, Malini’s actor-daughter Esha Deol Takhtani featured in two web series, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega. Malini too is eager to give it a go. “I’m waiting to explore different kinds of roles, from dramatic to out of the box. The role has to be amazing, so that I can say yes immediately, but nobody has offered me anything like that yet.”