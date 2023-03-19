Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: Mother’s killer used acid, tried to burn body, says Mumbai Police
Lalbaug murder case: Why Rimple couldn’t dispose of corpse
Maharashtra: Govt has failed to provide clean oxygen, says MLA Aaditya Thackeray
We were forced to dispose of 1,000 corneas, informs Mumbai’s oldest eye bank
Mumbai: BMC chief orders immediate restart of Aapli Chikitsa services
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Hema Malini to present dance ballet titled Ganga to evoke social responsibility among youth

Hema Malini to present dance ballet titled 'Ganga' to evoke social responsibility among youth

Updated on: 19 March,2023 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

In tandem with the Maharashtra government, actor-dancer Hema Malini on presenting the dance ballet Ganga, which focuses on revitalising the rivers in the state and inspiring the youth

Hema Malini to present dance ballet titled 'Ganga' to evoke social responsibility among youth

Hema Malini


Art is an expression that artistes often use to depict the reality of the era. Hoping to evoke social responsibility among the youth, actor-dancer-filmmaker-politician Hema Malini, in tandem with the Maharashtra government, is set to present a dance ballet titled Ganga today. The ballet, organised by the Government of Maharashtra and the Department of Cultural Affairs, will be part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in the 75th year of Indian independence.


“It is a well-researched presentation, but [initially], it was difficult to create because the people I was discussing the ballet with, couldn’t give me what I wanted. I then approached Swami Avdesh Anand, Devdutt Patnaik and other gurus who helped with the research [on Ganga],” explains Malini, who has conceptualised, scripted, and produced the ballet.



Ravindra Jain, Ashit Desai, and Alaap Desai have composed the music for the ballet, while Bhushan Lakandri managed the choreography and Neeta Lulla designed the costumes. “The intention [of the ballet] is to awaken the youth to form a connection [with nature] and take care of our rivers. I hope this inspires us all to take care of them and revitalise them through concerted human efforts,” says Malini, adding that the ballet chronicles the river’s descent from the heavens through the various yugas she has witnessed until the holy river reached its current state of neglect and pollution.


Malini, who also speaks about animal rights in her ballet, expresses gratitude to Sudhir Mungantiwar, cabinet minister for forests, cultural affairs, and fisheries in the Maharashtra government, for playing a large role in [organising] the dance musical.

Also Read: Hema Malini releases devotional tracks on Holi at Shri Radha Raman Temple

hema malini bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK