Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal reunite for season 2 of 'Virus 2062'

Ali-Richa to reunite for second season of their podcast Virus 2062, which revolves around a time-traveller

Ali Fazal with Richa Chadha

In 2021, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal joined forces for their maiden podcast, Virus 2062. The 10-episode dystopian sci-fi thriller had Chadha voicing the character of Dr Gayatri. The protagonist encounters an unusual patient, essayed by Fazal, who claims that he has travelled to the present from 2062 to prevent a pandemic. Now, the actor couple is reuniting for the second season of the audio series.

While podcasts are immensely popular today, Fazal says Virus 2062 was an “experiment” of sorts for them at the time. “When this series came out in 2021, being a part of it was a huge experiment for Richa and me. Looking at the growing popularity of podcasts today, the feedback makes us feel that our efforts paid off,” he says. The actor, who will soon be seen in Kandahar with Gerard Butler and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya, attributes the podcast’s second season to the audiences’ love. “It’s nice when listeners reach out to you directly to tell you that they remember your work. The audio series was so loved by people that Richa and I still get requests to come out with the second season.” We hear the upcoming edition will pick up where the first ended.

