Richa Chadha on Sanjay Leela Bhansali: He holds himself to high standards

Taskmaster Bhansali makes Richa nervous, but she’d pick the Heeramandi director over one who “coddles me but makes bad films”

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha’s upcoming offering, Heeramandi, marks her second film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who she previously worked with in Goliyon Ki Rasleela — Ram Leela (2013).

“Sanjay sir is a visionary, magician, and a storyteller,” Chadha says, adding that in her career spanning 10 years, she has “never felt as distanced” from her comfort zone as she does while working on this project.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

“Often, I go on set, and the director tells me, ‘You can do this, you were so great in that film.’ Honestly, I feel like telling them that that was 10 years ago. I am not the same person that I was even a year ago. I have evolved. I am a director’s actor, and love being pushed to my potential. I like to be challenged till my throat is dry and I develop nausea from nervousness. That is why, I love working with Sanjay sir,” she says.

Chadha believes Bhansali is “respectful” towards those he collaborates with, and helps artistes explore their craft. “He doesn’t suffer fools gladly and has high standards. I’d rather work with a taskmaster who holds himself to such standards than with a director who coddles me but makes a bad film. I feel lucky that I got that chance twice, but, Heeramandi will always be special.”

Also Read: 'Heeramandi': Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and others shine in first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show

The Netflix offering is based on the story of three generations of courtesans, and is set in pre-independent India. The upcoming series also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Shaarmin Sehgal and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles.