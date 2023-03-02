Richa Chadha: Feels cool to say I took meetings at Berlinale

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 March,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Richa presents maiden production Girls Will Be Girls at Berlinale’s Talents Project Market

Richa Chadha


Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s maiden production Girls Will Be Girls shares a history with the Berlin International Film Festival. In 2021, the Shuchi Talati-directed venture was chosen for the Berlinale Talents Script Station, and a year later, it won the VFF Talent Highlights Award and a grant that enabled the new producers to train 10 aspiring women gaffers. This year, Chadha and Talati attended the international film festival to present the coming-of-age movie to prospective international collaborators.   


Chadha, who launched Pushing Buttons Studios with Fazal, considers it a huge honour to be a part of the world-renowned festival. “Our script was in the Berlinale Script Station in 2021, and won the Arte Kino and VFF Talent Highlights Award in 2022. It feels surreal to be on the other side. While we are still [taking baby steps] as producers now, such encouragement helps in setting our long-term goals as filmmakers. It felt cool to say that I came to Berlinale to take important meetings with collaborators,” laughs the actor-producer. 



Also Read: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have a new story to tell


Paris-based Luxbox, which works towards international sales of movies, represented Girls Will Be Girls at the festival officially. Set in a boarding school in Uttarakhand in the late ’90s, the film — starring Malayalam actor Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron — revolves around a 16-year-old girl who shares a difficult relationship with her mother. 

