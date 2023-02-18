Breaking News
'Heeramandi': Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and others shine in first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show

Updated on: 18 February,2023 01:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The first look features women dressed in golden traditional attires representing the era gone by. Seen in the poster are actors Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh

Heeramandi


After the success of Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', audience have been looking forward to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project. Long back it was announced that the filmmaker will be stepping into the OTT series world with 'Heeramandi', a show that will be made on a grand scale. 


Today, on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, the makers dropped the first look of the show and it is astounding to say the least. 



The first look features women dressed in golden traditional attires representing the era gone by. Seen in the poster are actors Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh.


Sharing this teaser, the makers wrote, “Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can’t wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of #Heeramandi. Coming soon!”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has the power to transport one to a different world with his larger than life storytelling. From 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Ram Leela', to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', the ace filmmaker has left a mark with his work. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The show will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, in pre-independent India. It’s a series about love, betrayal, succession and politics in the kothas, which promises Sanjay Leela Bhansali's trademark sets, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions. This series will be created by the filmmaker with an eye for detail that he is so famous for.

Sharing his thoughts on Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."

