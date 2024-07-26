Sources say Aamir and ex-wife Reena to host party to celebrate son Junaid’s Bollywood debut with Maharaj

Junaid Khan with father Aamir Khan; (right) Reena Dutta. Pic/Sameer Markande

There are star kid launches, and then there is Junaid Khan’s quiet Bollywood debut with Maharaj. In a way, it reminded us of his superstar-dad Aamir Khan, who usually likes to keep a low profile. But now, the proud father wants to celebrate the first milestone of Junaid’s career. We hear Aamir and his ex-wife Reena Dutta will throw a bash to celebrate his entry in the industry.

The party will be held on July 30 at the Aamir Khan Productions’ office in Bandra. A source reveals, “The bash will be attended by Junaid’s friends, and the cast and crew of his next few movies. He has already started shooting for the Advait Chandan-helmed romantic comedy with Khushi Kapoor, and Pritam Pyaare. He is expected to wrap up the rom-com soon.”

A guest, invited to the do, tells us that Aamir and Reena are proud that Junaid didn’t seek his actor-dad’s help to make inroads into the industry. “He was certain that he wanted to debut on his own merit. Reena and Aamir let him forge his own path. Today, they want to share their happiness with their near and dear ones.”