Breaking News
Pune Police file chargesheet; teen's parents among 7 named
BMC imposes Rs 50.53 lakh fine on contractors for not repairing potholes, roads
Salman Khan firing case: Court issues non bailable warrant against Anmol Bishnoi
Congress forms committees for seat sharing talks with MVA allies
NMMC cancels water cut in city after heavy downpour at Morbe Dam
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Papa kehte hain bada naam karega

Papa kehte hain bada naam karega

Updated on: 27 July,2024 06:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Sources say Aamir and ex-wife Reena to host party to celebrate son Junaid’s Bollywood debut with Maharaj

Papa kehte hain bada naam karega

Junaid Khan with father Aamir Khan; (right) Reena Dutta. Pic/Sameer Markande

Listen to this article
Papa kehte hain bada naam karega
x
00:00

There are star kid launches, and then there is Junaid Khan’s quiet Bollywood debut with Maharaj. In a way, it reminded us of his superstar-dad Aamir Khan, who usually likes to keep a low profile. But now, the proud father wants to celebrate the first milestone of Junaid’s career. We hear Aamir and his ex-wife Reena Dutta will throw a bash to celebrate his entry in the industry. 


The party will be held on July 30 at the Aamir Khan Productions’ office in Bandra. A source reveals, “The bash will be attended by Junaid’s friends, and the cast and crew of his next few movies. He has already started shooting for the Advait Chandan-helmed romantic comedy with Khushi Kapoor, and Pritam Pyaare. He is expected to wrap up the rom-com soon.”  



A guest, invited to the do, tells us that Aamir and Reena are proud that Junaid didn’t seek his actor-dad’s help to make inroads into the industry. “He was certain that he wanted to debut on his own merit. Reena and Aamir let him forge his own path. Today, they want to share their happiness with their near and dear ones.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Junaid Khan aamir khan bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK