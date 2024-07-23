After debut film 'Maharaj', Junaid Khan to perform at NCPA in Mumbai

Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, made his acting debut in movies with Maharaj. The actor will next be seen performing in a play at NCPA

Junaid Khan

Actor Junaid Khan's relentless work ethic has been grabbing attention, showcasing his impressive dedication to his craft. Since the success of his debut film 'Maharaj,' Junaid has remained fully immersed in one project after another, demonstrating his passion and commitment. Recent reports mention that due to his busy schedule, he hasn't had the chance to celebrate his success with his family due to continuous shoots.

With a solid foundation in theatre spanning over seven years, Junaid has undoubtedly honed his skills, contributing significantly to his screen presence. Despite his packed shooting schedule, he has managed to carve out time for an upcoming play which will be performed at the NCPA theatre on September 1st. While details about the show are still forthcoming, it promises to be a must-watch for all Junaid's fans.

A source close to Junaid reveals, "Junaid shows exceptional dedication to his craft. Despite his busy schedule with consecutive shoots, he consistently carves out time for rehearsals and no miss to his performance at NCPA play.“

Before facing the camera, Junaid studied acting at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles, to honing his craft in theatre, and serving as an assistant director on PK (2014) and short film To Remember Me By (2019).

As a star kid, he is aware of his privileges. That fuels him to forge his own path in the movies. “I have a supportive family and a parent who has been through all of this before. I have access to a tremendous knowledge base of professionals within the family as well as colleagues from the industry. I have had the opportunity to spend three years studying the craft.” He also has the best in the business guiding him. Did Aamir give him any acting tips? “Papa doesn’t give advice or tips unless asked for. If you go to him with a specific query, he is incredibly helpful. There is a lot to learn from him," the new actor said in a recent interview with mid-day after the release of his debut film.

He next has a film with Sai Pallavi and another with Khushi Kapoor in the pipeline.