BMC’s claim indicates that civic admin has not selectively taken action against civic engineers only

In the wake of the civic engineers being issued show cause notices over delay in repairing the potholes in the city, it has now been revealed that BMC has also fined road repair contractors. Incidentally, following the issuance of show cause notice, the association of BMC engineers had asked BMC to also take action against contractors.

BMC had issued notices to 13 sub-engineers responsible for maintaining roads. Notices were issued on grounds that there was delay in repairing of potholes. mid-day reported on July 25 about the association of civic engineers writing to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani seeking action against contractors, too.

On Friday, BMC officially declared that from June 1 to July 25, fines to the tune of Rs 50.53 lakh have been imposed on contractors for failure to maintain roads. This fine will be collected from the deposit of the contractors.

BMC has appointed 18 contractors across the city to repair the potholes and 227 engineers to monitor the roads. The civic administration has instructed the contractors and civic engineers to identify the within 24 hours and repair within 48 hours. In case of incessant rain, time allotted for road repair may be extended.

Besides imposing fines of Rs 28.30 lakh on contractors who have been appointed solely for repair of potholes, BMC has also imposed fines of Rs 20.45 lakh on contractors entrusted with the road repair projects for the delay in repairing the potholes. For roads that fall under the defect liability period, the contractors have been fined R1.18 lakh for failure to repair the potholes.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that on July 8, more than 300 mm of rainfall was recorded in a single day and when excess water accumulates on asphalt roads, it damages the surface of the road. If these issues are not addressed promptly, potholes begin to develop, said Bangar.

“The 227 sub-engineers have been instructed to conduct daily inspections of their respective areas. Contractors have also been warned that if they continue to show negligence, stricter action will be taken over and above imposing fines,” Bangar said.