PM Modi also toured the temple complex at Anandpur Dham. File pic

Listen to this article PM Modi visits Guruji Maharaj Temple in Madhya Pradesh, performs 'aarti' x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Guruji Maharaj Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Isagarh on Friday.

During his visit, PM Modi performed aarti at the Guruji Maharaj Temple. He also toured the temple complex at Anandpur Dham.

Anandpur Dham has been established for spiritual and philanthropic purposes. Spanning 315 hectares, it houses a modern gaushala (cowshed) with over 500 cows and runs agricultural activities under the Shri Anandpur Trust campus. The trust has been operating a charitable hospital in Sukhpur village, schools in Sukhpur and Anandpur and various Satsang Centers across the country.

This followed his visit to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Friday, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 3880 crore.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was felicitated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as he reached the venue in his parliamentary constituency.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for a road bridge between Varanasi Ring Road and Sarnath, flyovers at Bhikharipur and Manduadih crossings of the city and a highway underpass road tunnel on NH-31 at the Varanasi International Airport worth over Rs 980 crore.

The Prime Minister inaugurated two 400 KV and one 220 KV transmission substations and associated transmission lines in the Jaunpur, Chandauli, and Ghazipur districts of the Varanasi division, worth over Rs 1,045 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone of a 220 KV transmission substation at Chaukaghat, Varanasi, a 132 KV transmission substation in Ghazipur and an augmentation of the Varanasi city electricity distribution system worth over Rs 775 crore.

PM Modi also handed over Ayushman Vay Vandana cards to senior citizens for the first time in over 70 years. He also presented Geographical Indication (GI) certificates to various local items and products, including tabla, painting, thandai, and tiranga barfi, among others.

PM Modi, addressing a public rally in Varanasi, said that advanced hospitals, once limited to cities like Delhi and Mumbai, are now accessible near people's homes and emphasized that "this is the essence of development--bringing facilities closer to the people."

Recalling his promise of free treatment for senior citizens, which led to the launch of the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme, the Prime Minister highlighted that this initiative ensures free treatment for every senior citizen above 70 years of age, regardless of their income.

The Prime Minister also transferred over Rs 105 crore in bonuses to milk suppliers of Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy.

