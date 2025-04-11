"Kashi is undergoing rapid and all-round development. In this series, it is a matter of great privilege for me to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various development projects today," PM Modi posted on X

The Prime Minister highlighted the improved health infrastructure in his constituency and said that a sign of development was when facilities come to the people. Pic/ @narendramodi

Listen to this article "Kashi belongs to me, I belong to Kashi": PM Modi in Varanasi x 00:00

Calling Kashi "Purvanchal's economic map," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Varanasi's development has accelerated in the last 10 years, adding that Kashi is not just an "ancient city but also a progressive city."

ADVERTISEMENT

After laying the foundation stone and inaugurating multiple development works in Varanasi, PM Modi greeted the people of Varanasi in Bhojpuri.

"I salute my family members of Kashi. I will always be thankful for the love and respect that I have received from you all. Kashi belongs to me, and I belong to Kashi," PM Modi said.

He further said that he is fortunate to have received the chance to meet you all in Sankatmochan Maharaj's Kashi.

"Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated tomorrow, and today, I have received this chance to meet you all in Sankatmochan Maharaj's Kashi. The people of Kashi have gathered here today to celebrate the festival of development. The development of Varanasi has picked up in the last 10 years. Aaj Kashi sirf puratan nhi, meri Kashi pragatisheel bhi hai (Kashi is not just an ancient city but also a progressive city). Kashi is now at the centre of Purvanchal's economic map... Many infrastructure projects to boost connectivity, providing 'nal see jal' to every household, education, healthcare, and expansion of sports facilities, and the resolve to provide better facilities for every region, every family, and every youngster will be eased and facilitated with these projects inaugurated today, and will prove to be a milestone towards a 'Viksit Purvanchal," he added.

The Prime Minister highlighted the improved health infrastructure in his constituency and said that a sign of development was when facilities come to the people.

We also know the problems that existed regarding treatment in the entire Purvanchal 10-11 years ago. Today the situation is different, my Kashi is now also becoming the capital of health. Today, the big hospitals in Delhi and Mumbai are near your home. This is development, where facilities come to the people. When you blessed us for the third time, we also fulfilled our duty as servants with love. My guarantee was that the treatment of the elderly would be free. The result of this is the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana. This scheme is not only for the treatment of the elderly but also for their respect. Today, India is moving ahead, carrying both development and heritage together. Our Kashi is becoming its best model. Here is the flow of the Ganga and also the flow of India's consciousness," he said.

PM Modi further remembered social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary and said that Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule had dedicated their entire lives to empowering women.

"Today is also the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule. Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule dedicated their entire lives to empowering women and working for the betterment of society. Today, we are also taking their movement to empower women forward and giving it new energy," the PM said.

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was a renowned Indian social activist, reformer, and writer from Maharashtra. Born on April 11, 1827, in Satara, Maharashtra, he's best known for his tireless efforts to eradicate the caste system, promote women's education, and empower the oppressed.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth over Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi.

This is the first visit of the Prime Minister to Varanasi after the completion of 8 years of CM Yogi-Adityanath-led UP Government.

PM Modi also handed over Ayushman Vay Vandana cards to senior citizens for the first time in over 70 years. He also presented Geographical Indication (GI) certificates to various local items and products, including tabla, painting, thandai, and tiranga barfi, among others.

The Prime Minister also transferred over Rs 105 crore in bonuses to milk suppliers of Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever