The MSRTC, in a release on Thursday, said that the Maharashtra government has appointed Pratap Sarnaik as the 26th chairman of MSRTC, as per provisions of the State Transport Corporation Act-1950 and the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation rules

The MSRTC operates a fleet of around 14,000 buses, catering to some 55 lakh passengers daily, and has a workforce of about 90,000

Listen to this article Maharashtra Transport Minister Sarnaik appointed MSRTC chairman, assures quality services to citizens x 00:00

The Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik was appointed as chairman of the state-run corporation Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) by the state government, two months after IAS officer Sanjay Sethi was given the post in a departure from convention, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MSRTC, in a release on Thursday, said that the Maharashtra government has appointed Pratap Sarnaik as the 26th chairman of MSRTC, as per provisions of the State Transport Corporation Act-1950 and the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation rules.

"I am committed to creating a good quality transport service by financially empowering MSRTC, which is 'lokvahini' (public carrier) of the common people of Maharashtra, in the future," Pratap Sarnaik said after his appointment, according to the PTI.

On February 5, then transport secretary Sethi, an additional chief secretary-rank officer, was made chairman of the MSRTC, instead of a public representative which had been the convention.

Sethi will continue to be on the MSRTC's board as an ex-officio member.

The MSRTC operates a fleet of around 14,000 buses, catering to some 55 lakh passengers daily, and has a workforce of about 90,000.

One of India's largest public transport undertakings, the MSRTC has been struggling with mounting losses, an aging fleet, employee strikes, and declining ridership in recent years. To mitigate daily financial losses, the corporation enforced a 14.95 per cent fare hike earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Sarnaik on Thursday said that the delays in receiving government subsidies, particularly those related to concessions provided to select groups of passengers, have adversely affected state-run MSRTC's financial health, as per the PTI.

He stated that timely release of funds from the state finance department is crucial for the MSRTC to overcome its financial losses.

Sarnaik was speaking to reporters on Wednesday after conducting his first 'Lok Darbar' (meeting where ministers or officials address citizen grievances) in Palghar district since becoming a cabinet member in December last year.

"If the funds are disbursed on time by the finance department, the losses incurred by MSRTC can be compensated. There are instances where delayed payments create serious operational challenges for us (corporation)," the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader said, reported the PTI.

Sarnaik said he has raised the issue with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, and requested that MSRTC receive the same priority in fund allocation as other departments.

Touching upon broader financial planning, Sarnaik noted that the distribution of funds through the District Planning Committee (DPC) is still pending finalisation.

"A meeting will soon be held between state BJP president and revenue minister Chandrashekar Bawankule, NCP Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare and Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant (Shiv Sena) to finalize the funding formula, based on the proposals submitted by guardian ministers of each district," he said, the news agency reported.

Responding to demands of local residents, Pratap Sarnaik said that the long-standing request for an independent Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Palghar will soon be fulfilled.

(with PTI inputs)