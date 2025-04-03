Breaking News
Develop new advertising policy to increase MSRTC's revenue to Rs 100 crore: Sarnaik tells officials

Updated on: 03 April,2025 07:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sarnaik noted that the current advertising agencies were not generating the expected revenue, and as a result, their contracts should be terminated

Develop new advertising policy to increase MSRTC's revenue to Rs 100 crore: Sarnaik tells officials

Pratap Sarnaik (above) also suggested that for new bus purchases, special panels should be installed for advertising while considering the safety of passengers and the buses themselves

Develop new advertising policy to increase MSRTC's revenue to Rs 100 crore: Sarnaik tells officials
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed the top Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) officials to develop a comprehensive new advertising policy to increase its revenue to Rs 100 crore, an official statement said on Thursday.


Sarnaik told the officials while chairing a high-level review meeting at the Transport Commissioner’s office, where MSRTC's Managing Director Dr. Madhav Kusekar and other senior officials were present.


The statement said that Sarnaik noted that the current advertising agencies were not generating the expected revenue, and as a result, their contracts should be terminated.


He stated that the officials should choose better-performing agencies that can help increase MSRTC's revenue, which currently stands at around 22-24 crore rupees annually. The goal is to increase the income to 100 crore rupees through strategic planning and better partnerships, the statement said.

Sarnaik also suggested that for new bus purchases, special panels should be installed for advertising while considering the safety of passengers and the buses themselves. Similar arrangements should be made for older buses.

He directed that plans should be made to improve bus stations for better passenger service.

Pratap Sarnaik also called for the construction of well-equipped women’s restrooms at bus stations.

He has proposed that organisations supplying diesel to the MSRTC should contribute to setting up and maintaining clean facilities for women at major bus stations through CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds, the official statement said.

While addressing on the supply of electric buses, the state transport minister stated that the agreement with the company supplying electric buses on a lease basis should be reviewed. Currently, out of 5,150 electric buses, only 220 have been provided by the supplier. Sarnaik directed that the supplier be sent a final notice, and if there is no positive response, the contract should be cancelled.

This year, 2,640 new red buses are scheduled to be added to the MSRTC fleet. Of these, 800 buses have already been arrived at around 100 depots in the state by and are now in service. The plan is to ensure that all 251 depots will receive new buses in the next two months, the statement said.

Sarnaik also directed that all the MSRTC buses should be equipped with GPS and CCTV cameras to enhance safety and monitoring.

