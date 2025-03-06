Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has requested Eknath Shinde to name three flyovers being constructed in Mira-Bhayandar city after the three great personalities, an official statement said

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday proposed to name flyovers in Mira-Bhayandar after Late Ratan Tata, Anand Dighe and Gopinath Munde, an official statement said.

The statement said that Pratap Sarnaik has requested Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA, Eknath Shinde, to name three flyovers being constructed in Mira-Bhayandar city after the three great personalities.

It said that the Mira-Bhayandar city which is located on the outskirts of Mumbai, is rapidly developing and the population of the city stands at around 1.4 million. With the growing population and increasing number of vehicles, traffic congestion has become a major concern and to ease the traffic, the state government has allocated development funds for the construction of new flyovers in the municipal area.

Sarnaik has proposed that the following new flyovers be named after prominent figures-

- The flyover connecting Pleasant Park Signal to Silver Park Signal should be named "Dharmveer Anand Dighe Elevated Road."

- The flyover from SK Stone Signal to Shivar Udyan Signal should be named "Late Ratanji Tata Elevated Road."

- The flyover from Shivar Udyan Signal to Golden Nest Circle should be named "Late Gopinath Munde Elevated Road."

The official statement said that the proposal comes after various social organisations, citizens, and NGOs in the city had asked for flyovers to be named after the respected leaders.

Garden after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's name in Indraprasth area of Mira-Bhayandar

An another official statement said that Pratap Sarnaik recently reviewed various development projects in the Mira-Bhayandar and during the review meeting, he instructed that a garden named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj will be constructed on the land where the proposed crematorium project was cancelled in Indraprasth area of Mira-Bhayandar.

The statement said that the meeting took place at the official residence of Sarnaik, where the Transport Minister was briefed about several ongoing projects in the Mira-Bhayandar area. Present at the meeting were Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation's City Engineer Deepak Khambit, Regional Transport Officer Hemangi Patil, Chief Engineer of the MMRDA Bhagwan Chavan, Deputy Commissioner Prasad Shingte, Assistant Director (Town Planning) P.M. Shinde apart from other officials.

During the meeting, Sarnaik discussed various development works, including the construction of the "Bala Saheb Thackeray Kala Dalan," the road from Ghodbunder Fort to Shivshrishti, internal city roads, and the ongoing work for the internal water supply project under the Surya Project Scheme.

He also reviewed the status of the proposed CBSE school, work on the Chenna Riverfront, and the development of Ghodbunder Creek, it said.

The statement further said that Sarnaik also ordered to provide better facilities for differently-abled citizens in Mira-Bhayandar.