Mumbai: MMRDA allots land in BKC for NPCI’s global headquarters

Updated on: 01 March,2025 01:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The initiative, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was executed under the leadership of Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, in the presence of Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and IT and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar

Pic/MMRDA

In a major boost to India’s digital payments ecosystem, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has allotted a prime commercial plot in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for its global headquarters. The initiative, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was executed under the leadership of Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, in the presence of Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and IT & Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar.


The decision was approved during MMRDA’s 158th Authority Meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, aligning with the state’s vision of positioning Mumbai as a global fintech hub. The possession letter for Plot C-44 & C-48 in G-Block, BKC, covering 6,019.10 square meters, was officially handed over to NPCI during the Mumbai Tech Week (MTW) 2025, an AI-focused event hosted by the Maharashtra government. The land has been leased for 80 years to facilitate the establishment of NPCI’s state-of-the-art headquarters.


Milestone for India’s digital payments revolution


NPCI, the backbone of India’s retail payment systems, has played a transformative role in revolutionizing digital transactions with platforms such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI), RuPay, IMPS, Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS), and National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC). With this strategic expansion, NPCI is expected to enhance domestic and international payment solutions, cementing India’s leadership in digital finance.

The establishment of NPCI’s headquarters in Mumbai’s financial district is set to attract fintech startups, technology firms, and global investors focusing on AI-driven financial services, blockchain innovations, and cybersecurity solutions. The move is anticipated to drive job creation, foster digital innovation, and accelerate the fintech revolution in India.

Leaders hail Mumbai’s rising fintech potential

Welcoming the move, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated, "Mumbai is at the forefront of India's financial revolution, and NPCI has been instrumental in making India a global leader in digital payments. Establishing NPCI’s headquarters in BKC will not only strengthen Mumbai’s fintech ecosystem but also create new opportunities for innovation and job creation in the sector."

Deputy CM & MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde highlighted MMRDA’s role in shaping Mumbai’s financial and fintech growth, adding, "MMRDA is committed to fostering India’s digital payments ecosystem. By allotting this prime commercial space to NPCI, we are reinforcing Mumbai’s status as a global fintech powerhouse."

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, emphasized the strategic importance of this move, stating, "BKC has evolved into India’s premier financial district, attracting leading institutions that drive economic growth. Allocating commercial space to NPCI aligns with our vision of strengthening Mumbai as a global fintech leader while ensuring world-class infrastructure support for pioneering organizations."

