During a meeting with Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), MMRDA chief secured 17 vital permissions across nine significant projects, including the Sewri-Worli Connector, Metro Lines 2B and 6, and the Missing Link Flyover

A meeting was held between MMRDA chief Dr Sanjay Mukherjee and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare on Monday.

In a significant step towards accelerating the city’s infrastructure projects, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has secured essential permissions for several major developments following a meeting between its chief Dr Sanjay Mukherjee and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare.

In a concerted effort to expedite pending approvals, Dr Mukherjee, accompanied by project engineers, met with Kumbhare to highlight the urgency of progressing key projects in the city. As a result of the meeting, 17 vital permissions were granted across nine significant projects, including the Sewri-Worli Connector, Metro Lines 2B and 6, and the Missing Link Flyover.

The long-pending traffic-related approvals are expected to provide a major boost to Mumbai's ongoing infrastructure initiatives, which are crucial to improving the city’s public transport network.

"These approvals are a key step toward achieving the ‘Mumbai in minutes’ vision," said Dr Mukherjee, emphasising the importance of continued collaboration between MMRDA and the traffic authorities.

The permissions granted will ensure that work progresses smoothly without any unnecessary delays. Some of the key permissions include:

Metro Line-2B

- Extension of traffic permission for the entire Line-2B (DN Nagar to Mandale)

- Permission for height gauge near Milan Subway Junction, SV Road

- Traffic diversion permission at Bandra railway overbridge on Western Express Highway and BA369 (Bandra Metro Station) on SV Road

Metro Line 6

- Traffic diversion permission at Indian Institute of Technology-IIT Mumbai (Powai) Grid A

- Extension of traffic permission for the entire BC02R Package (Mahakali Caves to Powai Lake)

- Traffic Diversion permission at Saki Vihar to Rambaug

- Traffic Permission at P103

Missing Link Flyover

Permission pending for Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and Poonam Nagar up to June 1, 2026

Metro Line-7A

- Extension of traffic permission for the elevated stretch along WEH

Metro Line-9

- Extension of traffic permission for the stretch from Dahisar (East) to Mira Bhayandar

Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector Project

- Signal pole shifting at P31-P32 on Acharya Donde Marg

- Road closure for the launching of girder on Acharya Donde Marg

- Elphinstone Road closure

Vehicular Underpass at Janta Colony, Jogeshwari

- Widening and construction of existing Akurli Subway on WEH