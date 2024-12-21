Mumbai Traffic Police said, as celebration is arranged at Bandra Reclamation, K.C. Road and Carter Road on the occasion of New Year, heavy traffic congestion is expected in parts of Bandra west

Ahead of the the New Year Eve 2024 celebrations in the city, Mumbai Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory for motorists in Bandra west area.

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, as celebration is arranged at Bandra Reclamation, K.C. Road and Carter Road on the occasion of New Year, heavy traffic congestion is expected in parts of Bandra west.

It said that it is necessary to change vehicular traffic patterns to avoid congestion and for smooth flow of traffic in parts of Bandra.

The traffic notification was issued Samadhan Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, HQ & Central Traffic, Mumbai Police.

It further said that in order prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public following order was being issued and the temporary traffic arrangements will remain in force from 15.00 hrs. dated 22/12/2024 to 05/01/2025 for 24.00 hrs.

No Parking

Carter Road: Parking of all types of vehicles (except emergency service vehicles) on both the North and South bound of Carter Road from Otters Club to Cafe Coffee Day is prohibited.

K.C. Marg: K.C. Marg Road is from Reclamation Best Bus Depot upto MSRDC all types of vehicles (except emergency service vehicles) on North and South bounds roads parking of vehicles is prohibited.

Alternate Route

Vehicular traffic going towards MSRDC by taking left turn from Reclamation Road, Zenda Point will go straight ahead take a U-turn before Toll Plaza and go on the North bound then take a left turn to proceed towards MSRDC.

No Entry Road

Reclamation Road South bound from Zenda Point, taking a left turn towards MSRDC will remain a no entry.

Sources said that Mumbai Police has also planned elaborate security measures in parts of south Mumbai and traffic arrangements were also being planned in areas including Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Colaba, etc.

Sources added that a large crowd is expected to gather at various places on the new year's eve, particularly at Gateway of India, Colaba, Marine Drive, Nariman Point area and various other sea fronts, beaches, hotels, clubs etc. which could result in slow traffic movement from late evening of December 31, 2024 till the early hours of January 1, 2025.