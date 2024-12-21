The vehicle was seized on Friday by an RTO team comprising Motor Vehicle Inspectors Rohit Pawar and Priyanka Taple, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Attack on Marathi family in Kalyan: Accused's car seized for violations, including amber beacon x 00:00

The private car of a government employee held for alleged attack on Marathi family in Kalyan was seized by Maharashtra transport authorities for sporting an amber beacon, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim family was also allegedly subjected to community-based abuse in Kalyan area of Thane district in Maharashtra, according to the PTI.

On December 18, Akhilesh Shukla (48), an employee with Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, and several others had assaulted a family in their residential complex over a trivial argument.

Viral videos of the incident led to an uproar in the Maharashtra legislature over insult to Marathi speaking people in the state.

"Shukla was fined Rs 9,500 for using an amber light without authority. His vehicle did not have valid insurance or pollution under control (PUC) certification. It had a plate with Maharashtra government written on it as well," Deputy Regional Transport Officer Ashutosh Barkul said, as per the PTI.

The vehicle was seized on Friday by an RTO team comprising Motor Vehicle Inspectors Rohit Pawar and Priyanka Taple, the official added.

As per the FIR, Shukla along with his wife and others assaulted a couple who asked them to calm down during their argument with a woman over burning of incense.

Shukla, his associates Sumit Jadhav (23) and Ranga alias Darshan Borade (22) were arrested on Friday, while police are on the lookout for eight others, the news agency reported on Saturday.

A Maharashtra government employee is accused of attacking a Marathi-speaking family at Kalyan.

The police have registered a case against the accused identified as Akhilesh Shukla (48), an employee of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), his wife Geeta (45) and others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 189 (2) (3) and (5) (unlawful assembly) and others.

According to police, the attack took place around 8.45 pm on December 18, and the accused as well as the victims live on the same floor of a building in Kalyan.

As per the FIR, the victim saw Shukla quarrelling with one of their neighbours over lighting of an incense stick. The victim asked Shukla to maintain peace and not to abuse and insult the entire Marathi-speaking community.

The accused couple got angry on hearing this and beat up the victim and his wife with the help of eight to ten others. They attacked the male victim using some sharp weapon, iron rod, pipes and wooden sticks, and inflicted wounds on his arms, legs and face. The accused also molested his wife and threatened the couple, it added.

(with PTI inputs)