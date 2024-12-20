Raj Thackeray called for immediate action against the culprits involved in the Kalyan attack, urging the authorities to arrest them

Amid political row over attack on Marathi family in Kalyan, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday strongly condemned the incident and has warned of action if the state government fails to strongly act in the matter.

A Maharashtra government employee is accused of attacking a Marathi-speaking family at Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra.

The police have registered a case against the accused identified as Akhilesh Shukla (48), an employee of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), his wife Geeta (45) and others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 189 (2) (3) and (5) (unlawful assembly) and others.

According to police, the attack took place around 8.45 pm on December 18, and the accused as well as the victims live on the same floor of a building in Kalyan.

As per the FIR, the victim saw Shukla quarrelling with one of their neighbours over lighting of an incense stick. The victim asked Shukla to maintain peace and not to abuse and insult the entire Marathi-speaking community.

The accused couple got angry on hearing this and beat up the victim and his wife with the help of eight to ten others. They attacked the male victim using some sharp weapon, iron rod, pipes and wooden sticks, and inflicted wounds on his arms, legs and face. The accused also molested his wife and threatened the couple, it added.

In a post on X, Raj Thackeray highlighted that similar incidents have been occurring frequently in the recent times.

He claimed that these attacks are not isolated but part of a larger pattern where non-Marathi individuals allegedly target Marathi people to assert dominance.

Raj Thackeray also pointed out the growing presence of anti-Marathi individuals, who are secretly working against the interests of the Marathi community. He warned that if such behavior continues unchecked, it could lead to disastrous consequences for Marathi people.

सस्नेह जय महाराष्ट्र,



कल्याणमध्ये एका मुजोर अमराठी माणसाने मराठी माणसाला, मराठीपणावरून अर्वाच्य शिव्या देत, जबर मारहाण केली. अशीच मुजोरी काही दिवसांपूर्वी गिरगावमध्ये एका अमराठी माणसाने दाखवली. तिकडे त्याला महाराष्ट्र सैनिकांनी जागच्या जागी प्रसाद दिला. कालच्या प्रकरणानंतर पण… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) December 20, 2024

He urged Marathi citizens to stay vigilant and not let outsiders undermine their identity and culture.

The MNS chief also criticised the local politicians in Kalyan, including MPs and MLAs, for their lack of action in the matter.

Raj Thackeray also questioned the sincerity of those who seek votes in the name of "protecting Marathi culture" but remain silent when incidents like this occur.

Raj Thackeray called for immediate action against the culprits involved in the Kalyan attack, urging the authorities to arrest them and show that the law can bring justice. He made it clear that if the government fails to take action, the MNS will not hesitate to step in and take matters into their own hands.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Shukla surrendered before the Khadakpada police, a police official reportedly said.

According to reports, before surrendering, Shukla posted a video on social media in which he claimed his wife was beaten up by family members of the victims.