Search operation continues to locate a seven-year-old boy who is still missing a day after the tragedy, a police official said

The search operations underway on Thursday. Pic/Shadab Khan

The body of a man who was among the two missing passengers after a Indian Navy craft rammed into their ferry off the Mumbai coast, was found on Thursday, police said, reported the PTI.

The body of the 43-year-old man was found near the ferry, police said. The death toll in the tragedy has now gone up to 14.

Search operation continues to locate a seven-year-old boy who is still missing a day after the tragedy, a police official added.

A naval helicopter and boats of the Navy and Coast Guard were deployed on Thursday to look for the missing passengers.

Eight boats, including those from the Navy and Coast Guard are involved in the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation, the official said.

Of the 113 persons on board both the vessels, 14 died and 98, including two injured, were rescued. There were six persons on board the Navy craft, of which two survived, the official said.

Thirteen persons, including Navy personnel and two contractual naval employees, were killed when the Navy craft dashed against the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal', carrying more than 100 passengers from the Gateway of India to the Elephanta Island, on Wednesday afternoon, as per the PTI.

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi offered condolences to the grieving families of those who lost their lives in the accident and wished for a speedy and full recovery of those who were injured.

The Navy on Thursday instituted a Board of Inquiry to probe the collision of the naval boat with the passenger ferry.

"A Board of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident to establish the facts of the case," the Navy said.

A Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' off Karanja near Mumbai.

Of the 113 persons on board both vessels, 13 died and 98, including two injured, were rescued.

There were six persons on board the Navy craft, two of whom survived, officials have said.

A probe into the incident is also being conducted by the Mumbai police after a case was registered against the Navy craft driver at Colaba police station.

(with inputs from PTI)