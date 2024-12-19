The deceased was identified as Mehtab Shaikh, who had been undergoing medical treatment at a hospital was declared dead on Thursday, the officials said

The spot where the accident took place. File Pic/Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article BEST bus accident: Another injured man succumbs to injuries, toll rises to 9 x 00:00

Days after the horrific Kurla BEST bus crash, a 22-year-old man, who was among the several persons injured in the accident, on Thursday succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll to nine, the civic officials said.

The deceased was identified as Mehtab Shaikh, who had been undergoing medical treatment at a hospital for his injuries was declared dead at 11:45 am on Thursday, the officials said.

On December 16, a 52-year-old man, who was also among the injured persons in the accident in Kurla area of Mumbai had on Monday morning.

The electric bus, hired by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on a wet-lease basis, ploughed into a crowd and fatally knocked down seven persons and injured 42 others on a crowded road in the Kurla area on December 9.

Several vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

Following the incident, the BEST had set up a five-member committee to investigate the crash.

The driver Sanjay More (54) is in police custody for alleged reckless driving.

In a statement issued last week, BEST said a committee, headed by Chief Manager (Transport) Ramesh Madavi, has been investigating the incident.

The BEST has decided to provide financial aid of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives and bear treatment expenses of the injured.

After the incident, shocking CCTV footage had also emerged.

The shocking visuals of minutes before the crash took place on Monday night has been accessed by mid-day.

The CCTV footage from the BEST bus in the Kurla crash reveals terrifying moments inside the vehicle.

In the CCTV footage of inside the BEST bus and the spot where the accident took place shows panicking commuters inside the bus figuring out why the bus was on a rampage.

Moreover, the conductor of the bus who can bee seen busy issuing the tickets to the passengers shocked to see the driver rashly driving and crashing into whatever was on the way of the BEST bus.

Moments later, panicked passengers, some of them elderly are seen attempting to save their lives as they witnessed the uncontrollable speeding bus going on dashing people and vehicles coming its way.