Mumbai Boat Tragedy: Search and rescue operations in progress, says Indian Navy

Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), expressed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Indian Navy to the grieving families of those who lost their lives

Representational Pic/Atul Kamble

The search and rescue operations were in progress, the Indian Navy said in a statement on Thursday as Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), expressed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Indian Navy to the grieving families of those who lost their lives in the Mumbai Boat Tragedy, an official statement said.

Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

The statement said, the accident resulted in the unfortunate loss of 13 lives, including four personnel on the Naval craft (one Service and three reps of the OEM), and nine on the civil ferry.

Two persons from the ferry craft are still reported to be missing, towards which, search and rescue operations are in progress by eight Navy craft and a naval helicopter, augmented by a Coast Guard vessel.

Search and Rescue efforts have continued throughout the night of 18- 19 Dec 2024 in vicinity of the accident, it said.

The tragic collision between a boat and a Navy craft off the Mumbai coast took place on Wednesday.

The incident took place when a Navy vessel, reportedly conducting engine trials, collided with the passenger boat 'Neel Kamal' en route to Elephanta Island.

Over a hundred people were rescued from both the Neelkamal boat and the Navy ship.

The injured were taken to various hospitals, including the JJ Hospital, GT Hospital, SSG Hospital, and private facilities for treatment. Tragically, 13 people lost their lives in the accident.

Of the 113 persons on board both the vessels, 13 died and 98, including two injured, were rescued.

There were six persons on board the Navy craft, of which two survived, the official said.

The missing passengers have been identified as 43-year-old Hansraj Bhati and seven-year-old Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan, police said.

Thirteen persons, including Navy personnel and two contractual naval employees, were killed when the Navy craft dashed against the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal', carrying more than 100 passengers from the Gateway of India to the Elephanta Island, on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has initiated an inquiry into the matter and is collecting information from the Mumbai Maritime Board (MMB).

(with PTI inputs)