Inquiry will be done, action taken: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Elephanta boat tragedy

Inquiry will be done, action taken: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Elephanta boat tragedy

Updated on: 19 December,2024 11:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

At least 13 people have died, and two are critically injured after a ferry capsized off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed

Updated on: 19 December,2024 11:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai

mid-day online correspondent |

Uday Samant. Pic/X

Inquiry will be done, action taken: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Elephanta boat tragedy
After 13 people died in the Elephanta boat tragedy, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant said on Thursday that an inquiry will be done and action will be taken accordingly, reported news agency ANI.


"Inquiry will be done in the whole matter and action will be taken accordingly. If there is some technical error then it is okay but if someone was driving a speedboat just for enjoyment then action should be taken against them," Uday Samant told ANI.


Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande termed the accident as "very saddening".


"Such accidents are very saddening...Yesterday, the CM spoke about the causes behind this. Government will take care of the families of those who lost their lives. Something will also be definitely done for those who are injured. This is an accident and it should not be politicised...Several rules and regulations are already in place. Despite this if there is a human error, that should be tackled as well," Manisha Kayande told ANI.

Indian Navy and Coast Guard are continuing search and rescue operations for missing persons.

At least 13 people have died, and two are critically injured after a ferry capsized off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed.

Indian Navy craft lost control while undertaking engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to engine malfunction. As a result, the boat collided with a passenger ferry which subsequently capsized.

So far, 101 people have been rescued, but 13 lives have been lost as of 7:30 pm. Among the deceased, 10 were civilians, and three were Navy personnel. Two critically injured individuals are being treated at Navy Dockyard Hospital.

Four of the six persons onboard the Navy boat which rammed into the ferry have lost their lives while one of them is critically injured. The ferry had approximately 110 passengers including 20 children, according to Indian Navy officials.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that the government will provide all assistance to those affected, with rescue operations underway.

He announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh would be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of those who lost their lives.

(With inputs from ANI)

