Elephanta boat tragedy: FIR filed against Navy speedboat driver

An FIR under relevant sections of the new criminal code BNS was registered at the Colaba police station in south Mumbai against the Navy speed boat driver and others responsible for the tragedy

An FIR was filed against the driver of a speedboat after an Indian Navy speedboat lost control and crashed into a ferry off Mumbai's Gateway of India on Wednesday.

The FIR was filed on a complaint lodged by survivor Natharam Chaudhary (22), a resident of Mumbai's Sakinaka area.

The BNS sections invoked in the FIR included those related to causing death by negligence, actions that endanger the personal safety or life of others, rash or negligent navigation of a vessel and acts of mischief that cause wrongful loss or damage to individuals or the public.

Thirteen persons died and 99 others were rescued after a Navy craft crashed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, the Navy said.

At about 4 pm, a Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with passenger ferry Neel Kamal off Karanja near Mumbai, the Navy said in a statement.

The ferry was carrying passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination.

"Search and Rescue efforts were immediately launched by the Navy in coordination with the Coast Guard and Marine Police. Four naval helicopters, 11 naval craft, one Coast Guard boat and three Marine Police boats were involved in the rescue efforts," the Navy said.

"The survivors picked up by Navy and civil craft in the area have been transferred to jetties and hospitals in the vicinity. So far 99 survivors have been rescued," it added.

The accident led to the loss of 13 lives, including a Naval personnel and two from the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) on board the Naval craft, the Navy said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur that 101 persons have been rescued.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the collision between passenger ferry and Indian Navy craft in Mumbai Harbour. Injured personnel, including naval personnel & civilians from both vessels, are receiving urgent medical care," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted on X.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Extensive search & rescue efforts are ongoing by the Indian Navy & Coast Guard, deploying multiple assets, to locate missing persons," Singh added.

Fadnavis said 13 persons, including 10 civilians and three from the Navy, were declared dead by Naval doctors till 7.30 pm. Two seriously injured personnel from the Navy are admitted to the naval hospital.

He said the Navy, Coast Guard and Mumbai Police launched rescue operations immediately.

Four naval helicopters and 11 crafts were pressed into service. The rescue operations are underway, he said.

Fadnavis declared financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of victims of the "extremely unfortunate" tragedy from the CM's Relief Fund.