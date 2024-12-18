He informed that the tragedy occurred when a speedboat operated by the Indian Navy rammed into the ferry

Passengers rescued from the ferry following a joint operation by the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, on Wednesday.Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Death toll rises to 13 in Elephanta ferry crash; 101 passengers rescued: CM Fadnavis x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis has confirmed the death of 13 passengers, including three navy personnel, in the Elephanta ferry capsize incident which occurred at Butcher Island near Mumbai on Wednesday. The condition of three more passengers is critical and they are being treated at the Navy hospital, CM Fadnavis said, while briefing the media during the winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur on Wednesday evening.

Till 7.30 pm, 101 passengers had been rescued, he further informed. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the condition of four people is critical.

CM Fadnavis said that a speed boat operated by the Indian Navy rammed into a passenger boat that was on its way to Elephanta Island near Mumbai from Gateway of India. "The Navy personnel were testing a new engine that was fitted on the boat. However, the boat developed a throttle problem that resulted in it losing the control [of the vessel]. Subsequently, the Navy boat dashed into the passenger boat," said Fadnavis.

According to CM, the accident will be probed by the state police and Indian Navy.

Fadnavis has announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the victims and informed that he will provide further information on the Elephanta ferry capsize on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, speaking about the incident, the defence public relations officer (PRO) said that around 4 pm on Wednesday, a Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' off Karanja, Mumbai.

Search and rescue efforts were immediately launched by the Navy in coordination with the Coast Guard and Marine Police, the PRO said. Four naval helicopters, 11 naval craft, one Coast Guard boat and three Marine Police boats were deployed in the rescue operation.

The survivors rescued by the Navy and civil craft in the area have been transferred to jetties and hospitals in the vicinity.