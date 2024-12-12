Following concerns by residents that delays will embolden illegal vendors to return, BMC tells BEST to expedite resumption of services

Bhaji Market Gully in Borivli West was cleared of illegal hawkers on Wednesday. Pic/Nimesh Dave

The BMC has sent a letter to BEST, notifying them that it has been taking action against illegal hawkers on Court Lane (Bhaji Market Gully) in Borivli. This comes after the State Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognisance of the issue, based on a mid-day report about hawkers occupying the entire road, making it difficult for pedestrians to pass.



In response, BEST has stated that they are in the process of obtaining necessary clearances from the traffic police and BMC to resume their services. The letter, which was written with the intention of asking BEST to resume their services from Bhaji Market Gully, is in Marathi and is signed by Sandhya Nandedkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of R-Central Ward. A copy of the letter, which was sent to Gorai Bus Depot, has been obtained by mid-day.

Bhaji Market Gully cleared of illegal hawkers. Pic/Nimesh Dave

“In connection with the aforementioned subject, a news article regarding unauthorised hawkers in Borivli market lane was published in mid-day on November 29. Regarding this matter, joint eviction operations have been conducted by this office daily since November 29. As of now, the said road has been cleared of all encroachments.” The letter sent by BMC cited mid-day reports on November 29 and 30 in their reference line while addressing the letter to BEST.

Speaking with mid-day, Sandhya Nandedkar said, “We have written this letter to BEST with an intent to inform them that Court Lane (known as Bhaji Market Gully) has been made hawker-free and cleared. The ward office cannot direct BEST to resume their services from the said road and that decision needs to be taken by BEST. We have informed them that the road is being made clear. Also, when the matter was discussed with the BEST officials, we requested them to resume their services soon on the said road.”

The BEST public relations officer said, “Since the routes were diverted long back, traffic police and BMC clearances are required for restoring the services. Our office is in the process of acquiring these clearances post which, the services will be restored to their original routes.” Meanwhile, sources from BEST have confirmed about the letter being received.