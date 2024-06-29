Breaking News
Maharashtra: Sops-heavy budget with eye on polls
Mumbai: Sakinaka NEET counselling centre vanishes overnight
Mumbai: What happened to the Ghatkopar station upgrade?
Mumbai: This road was repaired just two months ago!
Mumbai: Lake levels see slight improvement, city awaits heavy rainfall
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Ward level crackdown on illegal hawkers begins

Mumbai: Ward-level crackdown on illegal hawkers begins

Updated on: 29 June,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Action to be taken daily between 8 am and midnight; two licence inspectors, cops keeping eye on 19 areas

Mumbai: Ward-level crackdown on illegal hawkers begins

SV Road near Borivli railway station wears a bare look as hawkers are nowhere to be seen on Friday. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Ward-level crackdown on illegal hawkers begins
x
00:00

Following civic chief Bhushan Gagrani’s orders, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday started acting against illegal hawkers at the ward level. To this end, it has appointed two licence inspectors, who will operate in two shifts, for crowded areas that are being targeted in the first phase of the crackdown. The action will take place every day between 8 am and midnight.


A civic official told mid-day, “The licence inspectors will continuously monitor the situation in 19 hawker-prone areas of the city.  A team of civic officials and police will also be present at these spots.”


According to the BMC, action has been taken against illegal food stalls. “We have seized 713 handcarts and 1,037 LPG cylinders that were used for cooking on roads in a week,” the official claimed.


“We have started taking action against all kinds of hawkers in every ward,” he added. Learning from experience, the BMC has decided to involve the police as hawkers tend to return to their spots and resume operations after being driven out.

“After taking action, our team will remain present with police officers, which will prevent hawkers from operating again,” said the official.

As directed by the Bombay High Court, Gagrani ordered officers to make city roads and footpaths hawkers-free and remove abandoned vehicles and encroachments.

Although the action against hawkers is being conducted by officers of wards, senior officials from zones and headquarters will continue monitoring the action and even visit these spots to review the situation on the ground.

713
No. of handcarts seized

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK