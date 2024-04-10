Breaking News
Mumbai: Why not a hawker-free Mount Mary?

Updated on: 10 April,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Following mid-day’s report about how Hill Road has been cleared of illegal vendors since January, posh neighbourhood asks: what about us?

Mumbai: Why not a hawker-free Mount Mary?

Hawkers on the road connecting Mount Mary. Pic/Shadab Khan

Key Highlights

  1. Streets and sidewalks of Bandra West are overrun by thousands of illegal hawkers
  2. A resident and activist, said that they also regularly complain against hawkers
  3. The roads near Mount Mary church are overflowing with hawkers

Although the police successfully removed hawkers from Hill Road in Bandra West, other residents are questioning why their neighbourhood remains inundated by hawkers just a few kilometres away. Like many other suburbs in Mumbai, the streets and sidewalks of Bandra West are overrun by thousands of illegal hawkers.


Residents of Hill Road have persistently battled against vendors occupying spaces in front of their buildings, on sidewalks, and along narrow roads. Following the police intervention, Hill Road has remained free of hawkers for the past three months, prompting other Bandra residents to advocate for their right to hawker-free streets.


Lilian Pais, a resident and activist, said that they also regularly complain against hawkers. “The roads near Mount Mary church are overflowing with hawkers. The BMC had taken action on encroachment at the junction of John Baptist Road, Rebello Road, and Khadeswari Road Junction on March 1 and the roads were clear for a few days, but now all the activities started once again. There isn’t any space to walk or drive,” said Pais. 


Hawkers at the junction of St John Baptist Road. Pic/Shadab KhanHawkers at the junction of St John Baptist Road. Pic/Shadab Khan

Similarly, people face the nuisance of hawkers on Manuel Gonsalves Road and 7th Road near Almeida Park. Laila Khalid, another resident, said, “We are not against anyone making a living. But at the same time, we won’t allow any new hawkers on our road, and the old ones should not expand their stalls beyond the original limit. It is our right to walk on footpaths.”

Anandini Thakur, an activist and member of Khar Residents Association said, “There is a nexus between footpath stall owners and hawkers. Recently a stallholder on 32nd Road near Patwardhan Park on Linking Road was threatened by roaming hawkers as he objected to them staying in front of his stall. Such instances have increased and it may be dangerous for the public also.”

Sanjay Patil, Senior Inspector of Bandra Police Station who took action against the hawkers of Pali Hill said that they have taken action on other roads too. “Hill Road was the pilot project and we will soon take stringent action against hawkers on other roads too,” said Patil.  
  
Bandra, a suburb in Western Mumbai, is popular for street shopping, but the presence of hawkers and throngs of customers at these spots creates traffic issues 
for residents. 

