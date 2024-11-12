The Bhaji Market Gully near Borivli railway station has become so overrun with illegal vegetable vendors that it’s forced three major BEST bus routes—244, 246, and 277—to divert, clogging SV Road and nearby areas.

Bhaji Market Gully, which has been taken over by hawkers, in Borivli West. Pic/Anurag Ahire

This Borivali hawker market has killed several BEST services

Despite a Bombay High Court order making it mandatory for hawkers to maintain a distance of 150 metres from railway stations, vegetable vendors have taken over a lane opposite the western side of Borivli railway station. Due to the severity of the situation, three BEST bus routes had to be diverted from Bhaji Market Gully, the lane in question, congesting SV Road and surrounding areas.

The lane in question, known as Bhaji Market Gully, lies between the Borivli police station and metropolitan magistrate court on one side and a municipal market on the other. Cars and two-wheelers have been left with no other choice but to ply via LT Road, which is for one-way traffic. If a motorist misses a turn, they are left with no other option other than Chandavarkar Road as Bhaji Market Gully is always blocked by hawkers and vegetable vendors, which causes a severe traffic jam almost daily at the Chandavarkar Road junction.

Shreyas Shinde, a resident, said, “This issue has been plaguing Borivli for a long time. The BMC’s [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] inaction against these vegetable vendors is disturbing. They have literally occupied the entire road.” He added, “Ironically, the police station’s back gate is kept closed as hawkers occupy the road. In fact, the entrance to the metropolitan magistrate court is also on this road. Imagine people trying to navigate between these hawkers just trying to reach the court for their hearings.”

“This road is always encroached on by hawkers selling vegetables and fruits. If the BMC has provided a dedicated market space nearby, why are vendors allowed on the road? I am still confused as to why no action is being taken. The Borivli police station’s back gate is always closed because there is no chance for a vehicle to pass on this road,” said Prashik Kamble, another Borivli resident.

“This road was on bus routes 244, 246 and 277. Due to the hawker menace, buses had to be diverted to Chandavarkar Road. Before this, the situation was almost such that bus passengers could buy vegetables and fruits through windows from hawkers as the bus moved along at a snail’s pace, causing traffic snarls. The routes were later diverted,” said another Borivli resident, requesting anonymity.

A local told mid-day, “This is terribly frustrating. We’ve been facing this issue for a long time. The authorities are not acting. The congestion is such that the junction at Chandavarkar Road and SV Road has turned into a bottleneck. The hawkers’ occupation of one lane of SV Road is exacerbating the situation.”

Official Speak

Sandhya Nandedkar, additional municipal commissioner, R Central ward

“I am not sure when or why BEST routes were diverted as the diversions were implemented before I took charge. We act against hawkers regularly but the major issue here is lack of manpower. We do not have enough manpower to continuously monitor the stretch in question. Another issue is that whenever we take action, hawkers return eventually. The police and we are acting regularly.” A query sent by mid-day to BEST was acknowledged, but the undertaking did not comment by press time.

A senior police officer

A senior police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Due to the Assembly elections, we are experiencing a staff crunch as some officers are needed for bandobast duty. Whenever the BMC informs us about a crackdown on hawkers, we accompany them.”

244, 246 and 277

Bus routes disrupted due to hawkers