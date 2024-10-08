The police official sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital after being pulled out of the nullah. Due to his critical condition, he was later shifted to a private hospital, an official said

A Mumbai Police official was seriously injured and hospitalised after he accidentally fell into nullah in Borivali while investigating at crime scene, an official said.

The cop, of a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) rank was attached to the MHB Police Station, who had gone to investigate spot in an accident case but he became a victim of the accident himself, sources said.

According to police sources, on Monday, at around 4:30 pm, the MHB Police received information about a dead body being found in a nulla near Bhagwat Hospital beside a railway track in Borivali.

PSI Mukesh Kharat had gone to the spot and was standing near the railway track, examining the crime scene and the dead body lying in the nulla when suddenly, a train passed by, and due to its loud horn, he lost his balance, and fell into the nulla.

"He sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital after being pulled out of the nullah. Due to his critical condition, he was later shifted to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment," said an official.