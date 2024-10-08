Breaking News
BMC revisits guidelines issued last year in bid to curb air pollution
DGCA warns of ‘potential risk’ on Boeing 737 planes
Mumbai: Shree Devi Bhagvati Dashavatar Natya Mandal brings Dashavatar to life
Min Deepak Kesarkar: State govt to fast-track regulation on pre-primary schools
Maharashtra govt introduces mandatory safety measures for schools
Fire breaks out at a dairy in Thane's Diva area; no injuries reported
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai cop hospitalised accidentally falling into nullah in Borivali while investigating at crime scene

Mumbai cop hospitalised accidentally falling into nullah in Borivali while investigating at crime scene

Updated on: 08 October,2024 05:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The police official sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital after being pulled out of the nullah. Due to his critical condition, he was later shifted to a private hospital, an official said

Mumbai cop hospitalised accidentally falling into nullah in Borivali while investigating at crime scene

PSI Mukesh Kharat. File pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai cop hospitalised accidentally falling into nullah in Borivali while investigating at crime scene
x
00:00

A Mumbai Police official was seriously injured and hospitalised after he accidentally fell into nullah in Borivali while investigating at crime scene, an official said.


The cop, of a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) rank was attached to the MHB Police Station, who had gone to investigate spot in an accident case but he became a victim of the accident himself, sources said.


According to police sources, on Monday, at around 4:30 pm, the MHB Police received information about a dead body being found in a nulla near Bhagwat Hospital beside a railway track in Borivali.


PSI Mukesh Kharat had gone to the spot and was standing near the railway track, examining the crime scene and the dead body lying in the nulla when suddenly, a train passed by, and due to its loud horn, he lost his balance, and fell into the nulla.

"He sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital after being pulled out of the nullah. Due to his critical condition, he was later shifted to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment," said an official.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai crime news mumbai police mumbai news mumbai borivali maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK