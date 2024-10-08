The first-floor slab and plaster of a G+3 structure also collapsed following which the evacuation of at least 30 rooms and 8 shops was done, an official said

An entire portion of 3-storey building in Byculla area of Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon collapsed and relief operations at the spot were underway, the civic officials said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident took place at around 12:42 pm at Karim Building located at Maulana Azad Road in Madanpura area of Byculla in Mumbai.

The first-floor slab and plaster of a G+3 structure also collapsed following which the evacuation of at least 30 rooms and 8 shops was done, an official said.

Following the incident emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, BEST, ward staff, and the 108 ambulance were rushed to the spot.

The building is a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) property and the MHADA staff are currently on-site to assess the damage and ensure the safety of residents and shopkeepers, the civic body said.

Further details will be updated.