Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Gangster turned politician Arun Gawli appeals for furlough in Bombay High Court

Gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli appeals for furlough in Bombay High Court

Updated on: 11 November,2024 10:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Sources indicated the authorities were concerned that releasing Arun Gawli from jail might influence the atmosphere during the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections, prompting the jailor to reject his furlough application

Gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli appeals for furlough in Bombay High Court

Gangster-turned-politician Arun Gulab Gawli has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court (HC), seeking furlough after his initial application was reportedly denied by the Deputy Inspector General (Prisons). Sources indicated the authorities were concerned that Gawli’s release might influence the atmosphere during the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections, prompting the jailor to reject his furlough application.


Following this, Gawli’s legal team, including Advocates Mir Nagman Ali, Gulafshan Ansari, and Shoeb Khan approached the Nagpur Bench of Bombay HC. On the hearing on Monday, the court issued a notice to the jailor for an official response, and scheduled the case after two weeks.


 


