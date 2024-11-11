Sources indicated the authorities were concerned that releasing Arun Gawli from jail might influence the atmosphere during the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections, prompting the jailor to reject his furlough application

File pic

Gangster-turned-politician Arun Gulab Gawli has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court (HC), seeking furlough after his initial application was reportedly denied by the Deputy Inspector General (Prisons). Sources indicated the authorities were concerned that Gawli’s release might influence the atmosphere during the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections, prompting the jailor to reject his furlough application.

Following this, Gawli’s legal team, including Advocates Mir Nagman Ali, Gulafshan Ansari, and Shoeb Khan approached the Nagpur Bench of Bombay HC. On the hearing on Monday, the court issued a notice to the jailor for an official response, and scheduled the case after two weeks.