Hollywood actor Mikey Madison’s expedition to a Galaxy Far Far Away has hit the stop button even before the propeller could spark.

The actor has exited her first project after picking up the winning the Best Actress award at the Oscars for Anora (2024). She was offered a role in the new and untitled Star Wars movie directed by Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, but conversations have since ended with the Madison passing on the part.

As previously reported, screenwriter Jonathan Tropper has been writing the screenplay for the film, which will star Ryan Gosling.

Reports suggest, Levy has been developing the project since late 2022 and is also producing it for his 21 Laps company, along with Lucasfilm’s president Kathleen Kennedy.

The movie is said to be a standalone project that isn’t connected with the Skywalker Saga, which concluded with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019). All other plot details are encased in carbonite for the foreseeable future.

The untitled film would follow The Mandalorian & Grogu, the only other Star Wars film to date to get a greenlight in more than five years; that film, which recently completed principal photography, is slated to debut on May 22, 2026.

