Ten to 12-year-old who left home in Thane to find his grandfather in UP was found in a train by passengers; is unable to recall address

Piyush Gautam. Pic/Childline, Jhansi

A ten to 12-year-old boy, identified as Piyush Gautam from Thane district, was found lost in the sleeper class of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Gorakhpur Express (Train No. 20103) on Monday, April 14. According to officials, the boy had reportedly run away from home while his mother was asleep and boarded the train intending to visit his grandfather. However, once the train began moving, he got scared and attempted to get off—but couldn’t.



We received a call via the 1098 Child Helpline, and around 10.30–11 pm on April 14, we took the boy into our custody. He was barefoot. When we questioned him, he said he lives in Thane near Mumbai and was trying to reach either Gorakhpur or Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, where his grandfather lives,” said Bilal Ulhaq, railway supervisor, Childline, Jhansi, while speaking to mid-day.

Piyush Gautam with the RPF in Jhansi. Pic/Childline Jhansi

The boy could not provide a contact number for any family member. He identified his mother as Ritadevi and his father as Rohit Gautam, mentioning that Rohit is his stepfather. He claimed to live in Sai Nagar, Sector 5, in Thane district. However, efforts to trace his home through Mumbai police have so far been unsuccessful, as the area is a slum with little official documentation. No missing child report matching his description has been filed in Mumbai as yet.

Some of the child’s statements have raised doubts. “He said he boarded the train from Thane. But Train 20103 doesn’t halt at Thane, which suggests he may have travelled all the way to LTT (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) before boarding. We have conducted his medical examination, and the report is expected by Saturday,” added Ulhaq.

The boy was first noticed by passengers crying and running through coaches. They alerted the travelling ticket examiner (TTE), who moved him to coach A-1 and accompanied him to Jhansi. There, he was handed over to Deputy Station Superintendent SK Narvaniya.

Meanwhile, Gorakhpur Childline officials are making efforts to trace the child’s grandfather. His photograph has been circulated nationwide through the Child Helpline network. Officials have raised concerns over keeping the child in their custody for too long. “If we don’t get any leads by Monday, we will have to shift him to Rajkiya Bal Griha in Dailwara, Lalitpur district,” Ulhaq said.

6387722084

If you have any information, please call Bilal Ulhaq, Childline, Jhansi