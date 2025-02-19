The child's body was found in the open septic tank of a public toilet which is located near his house on Tuesday

The body of a two-and-a-half-year-old boy who had gone missing was found in a septic tank near his house in the Bhadwad area of Thane district's Bhiwandi, police said on Wednesday, PTI reported.

Ayansh Amarjeet Jaiswal went missing while playing outside his house on February 14, after which a kidnapping case was filed at Shanti Nagar Police Station, an official said.

The child's body was found in the open septic tank of a public toilet which is located near his house on Tuesday, PTI reported.

As per PTI, the body was sent for autopsy and the police were investigating if he fell into the tank accidentally or foul play was involved, said the official.

Woman allegedly kills 1-year-old son after dispute with mother-in-law in Thane

A tragic incident occurred in Kasane village near Vasind in Thane district, where a woman is accused of killing her one-year-old son following a heated argument with her mother-in-law. The child was allegedly thrown into a water tank by his mother, resulting in his death. The police have arrested the woman in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the incident unfolded on Wednesday when the woman’s son, born in 2022, was suffering from a congenital illness and had been receiving ongoing treatment at Wadia Hospital in Mumbai. The baby’s health issues had caused tension between the mother and the grandmother, who often disagreed over his care.

On Tuesday, the boy’s grandmother, concerned about his condition, took him on a trip to Titwala, where his health worsened, and he developed a fever. She returned him to Kasane village late that night. This prompted a fierce argument between the mother and grandmother over the child's health. The father, a security guard at a nearby godown, left for his night shift after attempting to calm the situation.

Upon returning home the next morning, the father briefly played with his son before falling asleep. During this time, the woman allegedly took the infant and drowned him in a water tank located on the first floor of their home.

When the father noticed his son was missing, he began searching the house with family and friends. Meanwhile, the mother approached the police with a report stating that her son had disappeared. Suspicious, the father confronted his wife, and she eventually admitted to the crime. She confessed that she had killed their child by drowning him in the tank.

