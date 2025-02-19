Thane crime: Mob attacks police team in Bhiwandi; four persons held

Police arrested four persons in connection with the attack, in which the accused hurled stones causing injury to an official and damage to the police vehicle, the official said

An official said that a police team trying to arrest a man accused of a sexual crime was attacked on Tuesday by a violent mob at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, following which a case was registered against around 50 persons, reported news agency PTI.

Police arrested four persons in connection with the attack, in which the accused hurled stones causing injury to an official and damage to the police vehicle, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

A police team had gone to a hospital to record the statement of the sexual attack victim's mother. At that time, a large crowd gathered outside the hospital, prompting the police personnel to call for backup. However, by the time the additional police force was brought, the crowd already dispersed, reported PTI.

Continuing their operation, the police team went in search of the accused and found a group of 20 -25 young men standing in the Varhaldevi temple area. When the officers questioned them, the mob started shouting and pushing them. Soon, more people gathered at the scene, escalating the situation, reported PTI.

During the altercation, one of the attackers hurled a stone at a policeman, in which he was injured. The mob also targeted the official police vehicle and broke its windows.

Following the attack, a case was registered under multiple sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police later arrested four persons, he said.

Two bogus doctors booked in Thane

Police have registered cases against two doctors for allegedly practising medicine illegally in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

A medical officer of the local civic body conducted an inspection at a doctor's clinic at Akash Colony in the Ulhasnagar area on January 6, reported PTI.

He was found to be practising allopathic medicine and treating patients without a valid registration or license from the Medical Council of India (MCI), an official from Hill Line police station said, reported PTI.

In another case, a person, who had not pursued medical education, operated a clinic at Ambedkar Nagar in Ulhasnagar town where he had stocked a large quantity of allopathic medicines and treated patients illegally, he said.

Both the accused have been booked under sections 318 (cheating) and 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)