Thane crime: Two held with Rs 22 lakh hybrid ganja

An official on Thursday said that the police have arrested two persons after seizing hybrid ganja valued at Rs 22.28 lakh from them in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

Acting on a tip, police kept a vigil at a place in the Shahad area and spotted the two persons roaming in a suspicious manner on Tuesday evening.

Upon checking, the police seized 1.114 kg of the hybrid ganja from their possession, the official from Ulhasnagar police station said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The two persons, identified as Upendrasingh alias Goli Kamleshsingh Thakur (24) and Vishal Haresh Makhija (34), were subsequently arrested and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The police were trying to find out the source of the contraband and to whom the accused planned to sell it.

Mephedrone worth Rs 2.42 cr seized in Palghar; one held

Police have seized mephedrone worth Rs 2.42 crore and arrested a man for manufacturing the narcotic substance at this house in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on February 8, reported PTI.

Based on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in the Boisar area on February 7 night and seized mephedrone and equipment used in manufacturing the substances, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vikas Naik said, reported PTI.

He said the police arrested Amaan Murad, a post-graduate in Chemistry, who allegedly manufactured the banned drug on the premises, reported PTI.

The drugs recovered from the house are worth Rs 2.42 crore, the official said.

Naik said the accused was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a probe is underway to find out if he had any accomplices and to identify his suppliers and customers.

Cops seize 11 tonnes of ganja from 4 tractors in Dhule

An unidentified person has been booked after 11000 kilograms of ganja were found on four tractors in Maharashtra's Dhule district, a police official said on February 9, reported PTI.

The contraband was seized in Shirpur taluka, inspector Jaypal Hire said.

"We were alerted about ganja being cultivated through drip irrigation on a 3-acre plot in Ambegaon, which is on the border with Madhya Pradesh. Between February 8 and February 9, we seized four tractors with 11,000 kilograms of ganja. The plot is just 15 kilometres from a police station," the official said, reported PTI.

An unidentified person has been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)