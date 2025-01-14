Banned narcotics, including cocaine and MD (mephedrone), valued at more than Rs 12.80 lakh, were seized from their possession during the operations, an official said

Four individuals, including two Nigerian nationals, were arrested in separate cases of drug possession in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

Banned narcotics, including cocaine and MD (mephedrone), valued at more than Rs 12.80 lakh, were seized from their possession during the operations carried out last week, they said.

In the first operation, Crime Unit V acted on a tip-off and set a trap at Wagle Estate in Thane city. The operation resulted in the arrest of three suspects - Nigerian national Onyedikachi Precious Ikechukwu, 24, and two others, Alam Abid Shaikh, 27, and Usman alias Sonu Abdul Kadir Sheikh, 37, said the police, according to the PTI.

Cocaine weighing 101.16 grams and valued at Rs 10,12,000 was recovered from them, said the police, adding an FIR was registered against the trio under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In the second operation, the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police, acting on a tip-off, laid a trap at Nalasopara in Palghar city and apprehended a Nigerian national, identified as Anthony Chijiko Nyafore, 46, said the police.

His search led to the recovery of 22.02 grams of MD, a synthetic stimulant drug, valued at Rs 2,69,340, they said.

An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered in the case.

Thane man held for killing acquaintance for harassing his wife

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police have arrested a 30-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly killing an acquaintance who used to harass his wife, officials said on Tuesday, as per the PTI.

On January 11, Sukant Shatrugana Parida (29) died in the house of the accused, Naresh Shambu Bhagat (30), who himself informed police about the man's death at his residence in Badlapur area, they said.

The police sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem and initially registered a case of accidental death.

During the probe into the case, the police worked on several leads and detained Bhagat based on suspicion, a police release said.

After extensive interrogation, Bhagat told the police that the deceased used to come to his house frequently and harass his wife which would lead to quarrels between the two men as well as the couple, it said.

Fed up with Parida's behaviour, the accused hatched a plan to eliminate him.

On January 10 night, the accused called him to his house, served him liquor and then allegedly hit on his head with a hammer and an iron rod following which the man died, the police said.

The accused has been arrested and booked under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)