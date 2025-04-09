The block will be operated for regirdering of bridge no. 20 between Mahim and Bandra stations, the Western Railway said

During the block period, services between Churchgate and Dadar will operate on fast lines, Western Railway said. Representational Pic/File

The Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Wednesday said that it will operate a major block on the night of April 11, 12 and 13 due to which several trains would be affected. A total of 334 suburban local train services will be cancelled on the two days of the block.

An official statement said that the Western Railway will undertake a major block of 09:30 hrs on the intervening night of April 11/12th (Friday/Saturday) and April 12th/13th April (Saturday/Sunday) in connection with regirdering of bridge no. 20 between Mahim and Bandra stations.

It said that on 11th/12th April, the block will be from 23:00 hrs to 08:30 hrs on UP and Down slow lines and from 00:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs on down fast line.

On 12th/13th April, the block will be undertaken from 23:30 hrs to 09:00 hrs on UP & Down slow and Down fast lines and from 23:30 hrs to 08:00 hrs on UP fast line.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, during the execution of work a few suburban services as well as Mail/ Express trains will be affected. Details of the same are as below-

Repercussions on Suburban Services on 11th /12th April 2025 (Friday/Saturday):

- All Slow services departing Churchgate after 22:23 hrs to 23:58 hrs on Friday, will run on Fast Line between Mumbai Central & Santacruz and hence will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Matunga Road, Mahim and Khar Road stations.

- Similarly, some of the Slow services departing from Virar, Bhayandar and Borivali will be run on the Fast line between Santacruz and Mumbai Central, hence will not halt at Khar Road, Mahim, Matunga Road, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel and Mahalaxmi stations.

- The last slow service on Friday from Churchgate will depart at 22:23 hrs for Bhayander.

- The last fast service on Friday from Churchgate will depart at 23:40 hrs for Virar

- The local train departing from Churchgate at 23:58 hrs for Virar will run on Fast Line between Mumbai Central & Santacruz and hence will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Matunga Road, Mahim and Khar Road stations.

- The last slow service on Friday from Borivali will depart at 22:15 hrs to Churchgate. After the departure of this train, the remaining trains during the block period will be run on the Fast line between Santacruz and Mumbai Central, hence will not halt at Khar Road, Mahim, Matunga Road, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel and Mahalaxmi stations.

- The last local train service on Friday from Virar will depart at 00:05 hrs to Churchgate.

The statement said that during the block period, local train services between Churchgate and Dadar will be operated on fast lines and during the block period, services between Goregaon and Bandra will be operated on harbour lines.

It said that the local train services between Virar and Andheri will be operated on both slow and fast lines. The first local train service on Saturday from Virar to Churchgate will depart at 05:47 hrs.

Sharing the details further, the Western Railway stated-

- The first Slow local train service on Saturday from Bhayander to Churchgate will depart at 06:10 hrs and will be run on the Fast line between Santacruz and Mumbai Central, hence will not halt at Khar Road, Mahim, Matunga Road, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel and Mahalaxmi stations.

- The first slow local train service on Saturday from Borivali to Churchgate will depart at 08:03 hrs .

- The first Fast local train from Churchgate will depart at 06:14 hrs for Borivali and will run on Fast Line between Mumbai Central & Santacruz and hence will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Matunga Road, Mahim and Khar Road stations.

- The first Fast local train from Churchgate to Virar will depart at 06:15 hrs

- The first Slow local train from Churchgate to Borivali will depart at 08:03 hrs

Repercussions on Suburban Services on 12th /13th April 2025 (Saturday / Sunday)-

- During the block period, services between Churchgate and Dadar will operate on fast lines.

- During the block period, on Saturday night/ Sunday morning, all UP local train services originating from Dahanu Road, Virar, Nalasopara, Vasai Road, Bhayandar and Borivali will run up to Andheri.

- Services between Goregaon and Bandra/Mahim will be operated on harbour lines.

- The last slow service on Saturday from Churchgate for Virar will depart at 22:53 hrs.

- The last fast service on Saturday from Churchgate for Virar will depart at 23:05 hrs.

- The last harbour line service on Saturday from Mahim will depart at 00:11 hrs for Goregaon (CSMT departure: 23.:46 hrs).

- The last service on Saturday from Bandra to Virar will depart at 01:30 hrs. • The last slow service on Saturday from Borivali to Churchgate will depart at 22:49 hrs.

- The last fast local train service on Saturday from Virar to Churchgate will depart at 22:24 hrs.

- The last local train service on Saturday from Virar to Bandra will depart at 00:05 hrs.

- During the block period, local train services between Churchgate and Dadar will be operated on Fast lines.

- During the block period, local train services between Goregaon and Bandra will be operated on Harbour lines.

- The local train services between Virar and Andheri will be operated on both Slow & Fast lines.

- The first slow local train service on Sunday from Virar to Churchgate will depart at 08:08 hrs

- The first local train (AC service) on Sunday from Bhayander to Churchgate will depart at 08:24 hrs

- The first local train service on Sunday from Vasai Road to Churchgate will depart at 08:14 hrs. This trian will run in SLOW MODE upto Andheri.

- The first Fast local train from Virar to Churchgate will depart at 08:18 hrs

- The first Fast local train from Churchgate to Virar will depart at 09:03 hrs

- The first Slow local train from Churchgate to Borivali will depart at 09:04 hrs

Repercussions on Mail/Express Trains:

Short Termination/Origination of Trains:

1. Train No. 09052 Bhusaval - Dadar Special of 12th April, 2025 will short terminate at Borivali and remain partially cancelled between Borivali and Dadar.

2. Train No. 12927 Dadar – Ekta Nagar Superfast Express of 12th April, 2025 will short originate from Borivali and remain partially cancelled between Dadar and Borivali.

3. Train No. 19003 Dadar – Bhusaval Khandesh Express of 13th April, 2025 will short originate from Borivali and remain partially cancelled between Dadar and Borivali.

4. Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express of 13th April, 2025 will short originate from Borivali and remain partially cancelled between Dadar and Borivali.

5. Train No. 22946 Okha – Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail of 12th April, 2025 will short terminate at Borivali and remain partially cancelled between Borivali and Mumbai Central.

6. Train No. 12902 Ahmedabad – Dadar Gujarat Mail of 12th April, 2025 will short terminate at Palghar and remain partially cancelled between Palghar and Dadar.

7. Train No. 59024 Valsad – Mumbai Central Passenger of 13th April, 2025 will short terminate at Borivali and remain partially cancelled between Borivali and Mumbai Central.

8. Train No. 59045 Mumbai Central – Vapi Passenger of 13th April, 2025 will short originate from Borivali and remain partially cancelled between Mumbai Central and Borivali.

9. Train No. 19016 Porbandar – Dadar Saurashtra Express train of 11th April, 2025 will short terminate at Borivali and remain partially cancelled between Borivali and Dadar.

Rescheduling /Regulation of Trains:

1. Train No. 20901 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express of 12th April, 2025 will be rescheduled and depart at 06:15 hrs from Mumbai Central.

2. Train No. 20901 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express of 13th April, 2025 will be rescheduled and depart at 08:50 hrs from Mumbai Central.

3. Train No. 12009 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express of 12th April, 2025 will be rescheduled and depart at 06:30 hrs from Mumbai Central.

4. Train No. 22953 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Gujarat Superfast Express of 12th April, 2025 will be rescheduled and depart at 06:40 hrs from Mumbai Central.

5. Train No. 22953 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Gujarat Superfast Express of 13th April, 2025 will be rescheduled and depart at 09:00 hrs from Mumbai Central.

6. Train No. 12928 Ekta Nagar – Dadar Express of 12th April, 2025 will be rescheduled and depart at 23:25 hrs from Ekta Nagar.

7. Train No. 14707 Lalgarh – Dadar Ranakapur Express of 12th April, 2025 will be rescheduled and depart at 09:25 hrs from Lalgarh.

8. Train No. 12962 Indore – Mumbai Central Avantika Express of 12th April, 2025 will be rescheduled and depart at 19:40 hrs from Indore.

9. Train No. 12956 Jaipur – Mumbai Central Superfast Express of 12th April, 2025 will be rescheduled and depart at 16:30 hrs from Jaipur.

10. Train No. 12268 Hapa - Mumbai Central Duronto Express of 12th April, 2025 will be regulated by 01 hour 30 minutes.

11. Train No. 12952 New Delhi - Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express of 12th April, 2025 will be regulated by 50 minutes.