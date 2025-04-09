Due to the dismantling work of the south side FOB of the BMC over the harbour line at Mahim station the FOB will remain closed from 15th April to 4th May, 2025

The FOB will remain closed from April 15. Representational Pic/File

Western Railway on Wednesday announced that a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Mahim station in Mumbai will be closed for public from 15th April to 4th May due to its dilapidated condition.

An official statement said that in connection with the dismantling work of the south side FOB of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the harbour line at Mahim station, owing to its dilapidated condition, the FOB will remain closed from 15th April to 4th May, 2025.

Partial closure of FOB at Andheri station

Last week, the Western Railway had on Thursday announced a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Andheri station will be closed for public for about 3 month due to the repair works.

In connection with the replacement work of the south side staircase of the middle FOB at platform No. 4 and 5 of Andheri station in Mumbai, the staircase will remain closed from 7th April to 6th June 2025, an official statement had earlier said.

"Passengers are requested to use alternative staircases and Foot Over Bridges available at the station for their convenience," the Western Railway said in a statement.

Western Railway rebuilds FOB to Wankhede Stadium in eight months ahead of IPL 2025

In an another statement, last month, the Western Railway had said that it has successfully rebuilt and opened the Wankhede FOB, ensuring enhanced connectivity and convenience for cricket fans ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 matches at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The reconstruction of the FOB was completed in just eight months after receiving the necessary funding from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said the newly constructed FOB is now operational with two staircases—one on the east side and another on the west side, both facing the northern direction.

“This will ensure seamless movement of pedestrians, especially during the upcoming IPL matches. The FOB measuring 48 metres in length and 6.30 metres in width has been rebuilt at a cost of Rs 6.50 crore.

The statement had said that two other south-facing staircases on the east and west sides will be handed over to the MCA by April 7, 2025. Lights and surveillance cameras have been installed by the MCA to enhance security and visibility,” he added.

Abhishek further added that the original FOB was closed in June 2020 following a safety audit conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

“Recognising the necessity of restoring this crucial pedestrian link, Western Railway undertook the rebuilding process with dedicated efforts to complete it. Western Railway remains committed to prioritising passenger safety and convenience through timely infrastructure improvements. The reopening of this FOB is expected to significantly benefit cricket enthusiasts and commuters alike,” he added.